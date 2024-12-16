Explore
    South Africa Women vs England Women Highlights: South Africa Women trail by 378 runs with 10 wickets remaining

    By hindustantimes.com
    Dec 16, 2024 1:12 PM IST
    South Africa Women vs England Women Live Score, One-off Test of England Women tour of South Africa, 2024
    South Africa Women vs England Women Live Score:

    First Innings

    null Score - 395/9 in 92.0 overs


    null batting performance
    Natalie Sciver-Brunt 128(145)
    Maia Bouchier 126(154)
    Nonkululeko Mlaba 20-90-4
    Ayanda Hlubi 12-40-2

    Second Innings

    null Score - 17/0 in 6.0 overs


    null batting performance
    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    South Africa Women vs England Women Live Score: No run, that is punched off the back foot but straight to the fielder.

    Welcome to the live coverage of One-off Test (Day2) of England Women tour of South Africa, 2024

    South Africa Women vs England Women Match Details
    One-off Test (Day2) of England Women tour of South Africa, 2024 between South Africa Women and England Women to be held at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein at 01:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    News cricket South Africa Women vs England Women Highlights: South Africa Women trail by 378 runs with 10 wickets remaining
