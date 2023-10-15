News / Cricket / South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Live Score: 5th T20I of New Zealand Women tour of South Africa, 2023 to start at 05:30 PM
South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Live Score: 5th T20I of New Zealand Women tour of South Africa, 2023 to start at 05:30 PM

Oct 15, 2023 04:35 PM IST
South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 5th T20I of New Zealand Women tour of South Africa, 2023. Match will start at 05:30 PM

Venue : Willowmoore Park, Benoni

South Africa Women squad -
Anne Bosch, Lara Goodall, Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Chloe Tryon, Delmi Tucker, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase, Sune Luus, Meike De Ridder, Sinalo Jafta, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune
New Zealand Women squad -
Brooke Halliday, Georgia Plimmer, Kate Anderson, Maddy Green, Amelia Kerr, Bella Armstrong, Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Isabella Gaze, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Molly Penfold

  Oct 15, 2023 04:35 PM IST
    Welcome to the live coverage of 5th T20I of New Zealand Women tour of South Africa, 2023

    South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Match Details
    5th T20I of New Zealand Women tour of South Africa, 2023 between South Africa Women and New Zealand Women to be held at Willowmoore Park, Benoni at 05:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

Published on Oct 15, 2023 04:35 PM IST

