South Africa Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: West Indies Women score after 1 overs is 6/0
- 31 Mins agoWest Indies Women at 6/0 after 1 overs
- 32 Mins agoHayley Matthews smashed a Four on Marizanne Kapp bowling . West Indies Women at 4/0 after 0.3 overs
- 1 Mins agoWest Indies Women Playing XI
- 1 Mins agoSouth Africa Women Playing XI
- 2 Mins agoToss Update
- 31 Mins agoWelcome to the live coverage of Match 3 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2024
South Africa Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 3 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2024. Match will start on 04 Oct 2024 at 03:30 PM
Venue : Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
South Africa Women squad -
Anneke Bosch, Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Annerie Dercksen, Chloe Tryon, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Sune Luus, Mieke De Ridder, Sinalo Jafta, Ayabonga Khaka, Ayanda Hlubi, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu, Tumi Sekhukhune
West Indies Women squad -
Chedean Nation, Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry, Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Qiana Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Shemaine Alteia Campbelle, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Nerissa Crafton, Shamilia Connell, Zaida James...Read More
South Africa Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: West Indies Women at 6/0 after 1 overs
South Africa Women vs West Indies Women Live Score:
West Indies Women
Hayley Matthews 6 (6)
Qiana Joseph 0 (0)
South Africa Women
Marizanne Kapp 0/6 (1)
South Africa Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: Hayley Matthews smashed a Four on Marizanne Kapp bowling . West Indies Women at 4/0 after 0.3 overs
South Africa Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: FOUR! Hayley Matthews and West Indies Women are on their way!
South Africa Women vs West Indies Women Live Scores: West Indies Women Playing XI
South Africa Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: West Indies Women (Playing XI) - Hayley Matthews(C), Qiana Joseph, Stafanie Taylor, Deandra Dottin, Shemaine Alteia Campbelle(WK), Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Zaida James, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack, Shamilia Connell.
South Africa Women vs West Indies Women Live Scores: South Africa Women Playing XI
South Africa Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: South Africa Women (Playing XI) - Laura Wolvaardt(C), Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafta(WK), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka.
South Africa Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: Toss Update
South Africa Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: South Africa Women won the toss and elected to field
Welcome to the live coverage of Match 3 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2024
South Africa Women vs West Indies Women Match Details
Match 3 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2024 between South Africa Women and West Indies Women to be held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai at 03:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.