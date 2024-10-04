Explore
Friday, Oct 4, 2024
    Live

    South Africa Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: West Indies Women score after 1 overs is 6/0

    By hindustantimes.com
    Oct 4, 2024 3:35 PM IST
    South Africa Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: West Indies Women at 6/0 after 1 overs, Hayley Matthews at 6 runs and Qiana Joseph at 0 runs
    South Africa Women vs West Indies Women Live Score, Match 3 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2024
    South Africa Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 3 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2024. Match will start on 04 Oct 2024 at 03:30 PM
    Venue : Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

    South Africa Women squad -
    Anneke Bosch, Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Annerie Dercksen, Chloe Tryon, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Sune Luus, Mieke De Ridder, Sinalo Jafta, Ayabonga Khaka, Ayanda Hlubi, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu, Tumi Sekhukhune
    West Indies Women squad -
    Chedean Nation, Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry, Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Qiana Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Shemaine Alteia Campbelle, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Nerissa Crafton, Shamilia Connell, Zaida James    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Oct 4, 2024 3:35 PM IST

    South Africa Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: West Indies Women at 6/0 after 1 overs

    South Africa Women vs West Indies Women Live Score:
    West Indies Women
    Hayley Matthews 6 (6)
    Qiana Joseph 0 (0)
    South Africa Women
    Marizanne Kapp 0/6 (1)

    Oct 4, 2024 3:34 PM IST

    South Africa Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: Hayley Matthews smashed a Four on Marizanne Kapp bowling . West Indies Women at 4/0 after 0.3 overs

    South Africa Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: FOUR! Hayley Matthews and West Indies Women are on their way!

    Oct 4, 2024 3:05 PM IST

    South Africa Women vs West Indies Women Live Scores: West Indies Women Playing XI

    South Africa Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: West Indies Women (Playing XI) - Hayley Matthews(C), Qiana Joseph, Stafanie Taylor, Deandra Dottin, Shemaine Alteia Campbelle(WK), Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Zaida James, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack, Shamilia Connell.

    Oct 4, 2024 3:05 PM IST

    South Africa Women vs West Indies Women Live Scores: South Africa Women Playing XI

    South Africa Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: South Africa Women (Playing XI) - Laura Wolvaardt(C), Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafta(WK), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka.

    Oct 4, 2024 3:04 PM IST

    South Africa Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: Toss Update

    South Africa Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: South Africa Women won the toss and elected to field

    Oct 4, 2024 2:35 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 3 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2024

    South Africa Women vs West Indies Women Match Details
    Match 3 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2024 between South Africa Women and West Indies Women to be held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai at 03:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

