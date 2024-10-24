Pallekele [Sri Lanka], : A fine display from spinners and a commanding half-century from skipper Charith Asalanka helped Sri Lanka secure the series with a five-wicket win over West Indies in the second ODI of the three-match series at Pallekele on Wednesday. Spinners, Asalanka shine as Sri Lanka seal series following five-wicket win over WI in 2nd ODI

With this win, Sri Lanka holds an unassailable 2-0 lead over West Indies.

Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bowl first. The Lankan spinners wasted no time in attacking West Indies' batting and proving the decision right. Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga and pacer Asitha Fernando dismantled West Indies, reducing them to 58/8.

The visitors got some rescue acts from hard-hitting Sherfane Rutherford and Gudakesh Motie . Both stitched a 119-run stand for the ninth wicket. It was a partnership to remember for Motie as he registered his maiden ODI fifty. West Indies was skittled out for 189 in 36 overs in the 44-overs-per-side game, which was cut down due to rain.

Hasaranga and Theekshana left WI batters searching for answers. Asitha also bowled a fine spell of seven overs.

In the run-chase of 190 runs, Sri Lanka was reduced to 25/2 due to early dismissals of Avishka Fernando and Kusal Mendis for single-digits. However, a 62-run stand between Nishan Madushka and Sadeera Samarawickrama swung back things in favour of Sri Lanka. A responsible fifty from Asalanka, who stayed unbeaten at 62 in 61 balls, with seven fours and a six, took Sri Lanka to a win with 34 balls to spare.

Alzarri Joseph and Motie were among the wickets for West Indies.

Theekshana took home the 'Player of the Match' award.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.