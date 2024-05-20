Hyderabad [India], : During the clash between SunRisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings, the Pat Cummins-led side surpassed the Royal Challengers Bengaluru side to become the team with the most sixes in T20 series. SRH surpasses RCB to become team with most sixes in T20 series

Fiery knocks from Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen guided the Sunrisers Hyderabad to chase down 215 against Punjab Kings with five balls to spare at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here on Sunday.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

In the 69th clash of the ongoing 17th edition of the cash-rich league, the SRH franchise slammed a total of 14 sixes in the match, which took their tally of sixes to 160, while on the other hand, the Faf Du Plessis-led side has a total of 157 sixes, which has also come in the ongoing edition only.

The other teams on the list with the most sixes in T20 series are Chennai Super Kings , Surrey , and Kolkata Knight Riders .

In this match, SRH equalled and registered one more record against their name in the ongoing IPL 2024. The Hyderabad-based franchise equaled the record for scoring the most 200-plus totals in a single IPL edition, which is six, along with teams like the Kolkata Knight Riders , Mumbai Indians , and Royal Challengers Bengaluru .

Coming to the match, PBKS won the toss and elected to bat first. A hard-hitting half-century from Prabhsimran Singh and knocks from Rilee Rossouw and Atharva Taide set the tone for a big total, taking PBKS to 214/5 in their 20 overs.

T Natarajan was the pick of the bowlers for SRH.

In the run-chase, after losing Travis Head for a duck, Abhishek Sharma , Nitish Kumar Reddy , and Heinrich Klaasen played fiery knocks to propel SRH to 215/6 in 19.1 overs, winning the game with five balls left.

Arshdeep Singh was the pick of the bowlers for PBKS.

Abhishek Sharma was the Player of the Match for his quickfire fifty.

SRH is at number two in the points table, with eight wins, five losses, and no result, with 17 points. PBKS is in the ninth spot with five wins, nine losses, and 10 points.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.