Sri Lanka appoint Australian Moody as director of cricket
Sri Lanka have appointed their former national coach Tom Moody as director of cricket effective Monday as part of a revamp of cricket operations, the governing body of the sport in the country said on Sunday.
Former Australia all-rounder Moody guided Sri Lanka to the 2007 World Cup final and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said the 55-year-old's knowledge of the system prompted their technical advisory committee to recommend his name.
SLC added that Moody will be a consultant and must fulfil 300 days of 'mandatory assignment' in his three-year deal.
"Tom has worked with SLC in the past and has shown results, and I am sure with his working knowledge of the system, Tom will add greater value to our game," SLC CEO Ashley De Silva said in a statement.
Moody will be tasked with analysing the Future Tour Program, Sri Lanka's domestic tournament structure, player welfare and education and skill development.
He will also look after the coaching and support staff structure as well as high performance and data analytics.
Moody has previously served as director of cricket of the Caribbean Premier League and Worcestershire and currently holds a similar position with Indian Premier League side Sunrisers Hyderabad.
He has coached Western Australia, Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad among other roles in the game.
Moody played eight tests and 76 one-day internationals for Australia before retiring in the 2000-01 season.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BCA conducts auction for unsanctioned T20 league before getting BCCI's approval
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sri Lanka appoint Australian Moody as director of cricket
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Team India returns to nets ahead of 4th Test against England in Ahmedabad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'We know it will spin from ball 1': Foakes says England need to bat well in to
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Andhra beat Jharkhand to finish as Group B leaders
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I never swept': Laxman explains how runs can be scored on a turner in two ways
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No stopping Padikkal as Karanatka seal last-8 berth
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Defeatist attitude': Pietersen says England coach should not 'moan about pitch'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He's practiced hard like Dhoni': Ex Ind cricketer hails ‘vastly improved' Pant
- Farokh Engineer’s opinion about Rishabh Pant and his wicketkeeping has changed drastically today, with the former India gloveman expressing delight over how far the 23-year-old has come as a keeper.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ashwin breaks into top three, Indians make rapid gains in ICC Test rankings
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'It was like club cricket on a Saturday in England': Panesar on Ahmedabad pitch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Asia Cup to be postponed if India reaches finals of WTC: PCB
- PCB CEO Wasim Khan also said that it looks like India will reach the finals of the WTC, so the Asia Cup needs to be postponed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Kohli called D/N Test 'bizarre', it describes Eng's tactics against spinners'
- Chappell blamed England's execution against India's spinners as the main reason behind their collapse.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Bumrah said he got workload management while playing in Ahmedabad': Kohli
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I felt for Ollie Pope': Atherton picks 'ball of the game' from Ahmedabad Test
- With as many as 28 of the 30 wickets to fall to spin, it can get difficult to judge one ball that stood out in the match.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox