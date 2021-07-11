Sri Lanka players to come out of isolation after testing negative for COVID-19, ahead of India series - Report

Sri Lanka cricketers have returned a negative Covid test and will come out of the mandatory isolation on Sunday, a report from ESPNCricinfo said. As per the report, all the players, in their latest RT-PCR tests, tested negative for Covid-19. But while the players will come out of isolation, the coaches and other members of the staff will remain in isolation till Wednesday.

The report adds that the Sri Lanka players may begin training sessions by Tuesday next week for the upcoming limited-overs series against India.

Also read: Taskin, Mehidy bowl Bangladesh to rare away test win vs Zimbabwe

The start of the India vs Sri Lanka series was postponed with Sri Lanka batting coach Grant Flower and team analyst GT Niroshan testing positive for Covid 19. The series will now begin from July 18th, instead of its original start date of July 13th.

Sri Lanka will likely be using the facilities at Khettarama stadium, while the India team will train at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC), stated the report.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Saturday announced the revised itinerary of India's upcoming limited-overs series against Sri Lanka.

The three ODIs will now be played on July 18, 20, and 23 and the three T20Is will take place on July 25, 27, and 29.

(With ANI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON