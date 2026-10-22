Sri Lanka survive late drama to script record ODI chase against England despite Brook’s double ton

England captain Harry Brook lit up Rawalpindi on Thursday with the fastest double century in ODI history. His 202 off 116 balls powered England to 429/4, but that extraordinary effort was eclipsed by a remarkable chase from Sri Lanka. Recovering from 24/2, they survived a tense finish to pull off the second-highest successful run chase in ODI cricket.

Sri Lanka players celebrate after beating England in Rawalpindi on Thursday. (AP)

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Avishka Fernando provided the impetus with 97 off 83 balls, sharing a 166-run stand for the third wicket with Pavan Rathnayake, who struck 130 off 106 deliveries. Dasun Shanaka then shifted the momentum with a blistering 97 off 50 balls before Janith Liyanage applied the finishing touch with an unbeaten 61 off 21 deliveries.

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Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis would have had second thoughts about bowling first after Brook dismantled his team's attack.

The England skipper reached his double century in just 114 balls, breaking the record set by India's Shubman Gill last month.

Sri Lanka's chase suffered an early setback when Mendis was run out by Gus Atkinson without facing a ball in the fifth over, leaving the side at 24/2. Fernando and the middle order rebuilt the innings, but England refused to give up.

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{{^usCountry}} Josh Tongue kept the contest alive in the final over, dismissing Dunith Wellalage and Eshan Malinga off consecutive deliveries. Sri Lanka were reduced to eight wickets down, needing seven runs from the final three balls. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Josh Tongue kept the contest alive in the final over, dismissing Dunith Wellalage and Eshan Malinga off consecutive deliveries. Sri Lanka were reduced to eight wickets down, needing seven runs from the final three balls. {{/usCountry}}

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No.10 Asitha Fernando denied Tongue a hat-trick and took a single to bring the well-set Liyanage back on strike. Liyanage responded emphatically, launching the next delivery over long-off for six to seal a stunning victory with one ball to spare.

It was the second-highest successful chase in the format, behind South Africa's 438/9 against Australia in 2006. The win also marked Sri Lanka's highest successful run chase in ODI cricket, surpassing their previous best of 322 against India at The Oval in 2017. Sri Lanka also registered the highest successful chase against England in ODIs, surpassing Australia's 352-run pursuit at Lahore last year.

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The victory was Sri Lanka's first in the ODI tri-series, which also features Pakistan. They had lost their opening match to Pakistan at the same venue on October 18. Pakistan have won both their games so far and will face England in Lahore on Sunday before taking on Sri Lanka at the same venue on Tuesday.