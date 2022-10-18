Sri Lanka vs United Arab Emirates LIVE score, T20 World Cup

Sri Lanka vs United Arab Emirates LIVE score: After kicking-off the T20 World Cup with a tough 55-run defeat against Namibia, Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka will look to open their account against UAE in their second clash of the opening round. Sri Lanka, who had recently won the Asia Cup, were completely outplayed by their opponents on Sunday and a second defeat could hinder their chances of making it to the Super 12 stage. UAE, on the other hand, engaged in a nail-biting low scoring contest against the Netherlands but lost the contest by three wickets. Follow the LIVE score of SL vs UAE, T20 World Cup:

T20 World Cup, SL vs UAE Playing XIs:

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana

United Arab Emirates: Chirag Suri, Muhammad Waseem, Kashif Daud, Vriitya Aravind(w), Aryan Lakra, Basil Hameed, Chundangapoyil Rizwan(c), Aayan Afzal Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan

