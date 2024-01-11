Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Sri Lanka beat Zimbabwe by 8 wickets (D/L method)

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Highlights :



First Innings



Zimbabwe Score - 96/10 in 22.5 overs



Zimbabwe batting performance

Joylord Gumbie 29(34)

Takudzwanashe Kaitano 17(24)



Sri Lanka bowling performance

Wanindu Hasaranga 5.5-19-7

Maheesh Theekshana 5-15-1



Second Innings



Sri Lanka Score - 97/2 in 16.4 overs



Sri Lanka batting performance

Kusal Mendis 66(51)

Sadeera Samarawickrama 14(17)



Zimbabwe bowling performance

Wellington Masakadza 2.4-15-1

Richard Ngarava 3-20-1



Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score, 3rd ODI of Zimbabwe tour of Sri Lanka, 2024