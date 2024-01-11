Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Sri Lanka beat Zimbabwe by 8 wickets (D/L method)
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Sri Lanka beat Zimbabwe by 8 wickets (D/L method)
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Highlights :
First Innings
Zimbabwe Score - 96/10 in 22.5 overs
Zimbabwe batting performance
Joylord Gumbie 29(34)
Takudzwanashe Kaitano 17(24)
Sri Lanka bowling performance
Wanindu Hasaranga 5.5-19-7
Maheesh Theekshana 5-15-1
Second Innings
Sri Lanka Score - 97/2 in 16.4 overs
Sri Lanka batting performance
Kusal Mendis 66(51)
Sadeera Samarawickrama 14(17)
Zimbabwe bowling performance
Wellington Masakadza 2.4-15-1
Richard Ngarava 3-20-1
Follow all the updates here:
- Jan 11, 2024 10:18 PM ISTSri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Sri Lanka beat Zimbabwe by 8 wickets (D/L method)
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: 2 runs.Jan 11, 2024 10:17 PM ISTSri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Sadeera Samarawickrama smashed a Four on Wellington Masakadza bowling . Sri Lanka at 95/2 after 16.1 overs
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: FOUR! SHOT! 2 runs needed now. Shorter and outside off. Samarawickrama slaps it through point for four.Jan 11, 2024 10:15 PM ISTSri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Sri Lanka at 91/2 after 16 overs
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score:
Sri Lanka
Kusal Mendis 66 (51)
Sadeera Samarawickrama 8 (13)
Zimbabwe
Luke Jongwe 0/10 (2)Jan 11, 2024 10:11 PM ISTSri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Sri Lanka at 86/2 after 15 overs
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score:
Sri Lanka
Kusal Mendis 63 (48)
Sadeera Samarawickrama 6 (10)
Zimbabwe
Wellington Masakadza 1/9 (2)Jan 11, 2024 10:10 PM ISTSri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Kusal Mendis smashed a Four on Wellington Masakadza bowling . Sri Lanka at 84/2 after 14.1 overs
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: FOUR! Finds the fence! Just 13 needed now. Flat and outside off. Mendis dabs it away past backward point and finds the fence. Well played.Jan 11, 2024 10:08 PM ISTSri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Sri Lanka at 80/2 after 14 overs
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score:
Sri Lanka
Sadeera Samarawickrama 5 (7)
Kusal Mendis 58 (45)
Zimbabwe
Luke Jongwe 0/5 (1)Jan 11, 2024 10:04 PM ISTSri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Sri Lanka at 75/2 after 13 overs
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score:
Sri Lanka
Sadeera Samarawickrama 1 (1)
Kusal Mendis 58 (45)
Zimbabwe
Wellington Masakadza 1/3 (1)Jan 11, 2024 10:03 PM ISTSri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Shevon Daniel is out and Sri Lanka at 74/2 after 12.5 overs
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: OUT! c Milton Shumba b Wellington Masakadza.Jan 11, 2024 09:58 PM ISTSri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Sri Lanka at 72/1 after 12 overs
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score:
Sri Lanka
Kusal Mendis 57 (43)
Shevon Daniel 11 (25)
Zimbabwe
Blessing Muzarabani 0/38 (6)Jan 11, 2024 09:56 PM ISTSri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Kusal Mendis smashed a Four on Blessing Muzarabani bowling . Sri Lanka at 69/1 after 11.2 overs
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: FOUR! This time finds the gap. Shorter and outside off. Mendis on his toes, punches it through cover-point and finds the fence.Jan 11, 2024 09:53 PM ISTSri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Sri Lanka at 65/1 after 11 overs
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score:
Sri Lanka
Shevon Daniel 10 (24)
Kusal Mendis 52 (38)
Zimbabwe
Sikandar Raza 0/12 (3)Jan 11, 2024 09:53 PM ISTSri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Kusal Mendis smashed a Four on Sikandar Raza bowling . Sri Lanka at 62/1 after 10.3 overs
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: FOUR! And that is fifty for Mendis! He is in a hurry to win the series. Flat and outside off. Mendis opens the face of the bat and dabs it through third man for a boundary.Jan 11, 2024 09:50 PM ISTSri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Sri Lanka at 58/1 after 10 overs
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score:
Sri Lanka
Kusal Mendis 47 (34)
Shevon Daniel 8 (22)
Zimbabwe
Blessing Muzarabani 0/31 (5)Jan 11, 2024 09:49 PM ISTSri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Kusal Mendis smashed a Four on Blessing Muzarabani bowling . Sri Lanka at 57/1 after 9.3 overs
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: FOUR! Fine shot! Pitched up, outside off. Mendis creams it through covers and it races to the fence.Jan 11, 2024 09:45 PM ISTSri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Sri Lanka at 51/1 after 9 overs
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score:
Sri Lanka
Shevon Daniel 8 (22)
Kusal Mendis 40 (28)
Zimbabwe
Sikandar Raza 0/5 (2)Jan 11, 2024 09:44 PM ISTSri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Sri Lanka at 49/1 after 8 overs
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score:
Sri Lanka
Kusal Mendis 39 (26)
Shevon Daniel 7 (18)
Zimbabwe
Blessing Muzarabani 0/24 (4)Jan 11, 2024 09:44 PM ISTSri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Kusal Mendis smashed a Four on Blessing Muzarabani bowling . Sri Lanka at 49/1 after 7.6 overs
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: FOUR! The last ball ruins a good over but nothing Blessing Muzarabani can do. On a length and outside off. Mendis is induced to defend but outside edges it just wide of the diving keeper and it flows to third man for four.Jan 11, 2024 09:38 PM ISTSri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Sri Lanka at 43/1 after 7 overs
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score:
Sri Lanka
Kusal Mendis 34 (23)
Shevon Daniel 6 (15)
Zimbabwe
Sikandar Raza 0/3 (1)Jan 11, 2024 09:36 PM ISTSri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Sri Lanka at 40/1 after 6 overs
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score:
Sri Lanka
Shevon Daniel 5 (12)
Kusal Mendis 32 (20)
Zimbabwe
Blessing Muzarabani 0/18 (3)Jan 11, 2024 09:35 PM ISTSri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Kusal Mendis smashed a Four on Blessing Muzarabani bowling . Sri Lanka at 39/1 after 5.1 overs
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: FOUR! Lucky there! Blessing Muzarabani bowls on a nagging length which nips back at the off stump from outside off, Kusal Mendis opens the face of his blade and gets a bottom edge that goes through to the fence from the left of the keeper. Fortuitous there for Mendis but he will take it.Jan 11, 2024 09:31 PM ISTSri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Sri Lanka at 35/1 after 5 overs
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score:
Sri Lanka
Shevon Daniel 5 (10)
Kusal Mendis 27 (16)
Zimbabwe
Richard Ngarava 1/20 (3)Jan 11, 2024 09:26 PM ISTSri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Shevon Daniel smashed a Four on Blessing Muzarabani bowling . Sri Lanka at 32/1 after 3.2 overs
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: FOUR! Off the mark in style.Jan 11, 2024 09:23 PM ISTSri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Sri Lanka at 28/1 after 3 overs
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score:
Sri Lanka
Kusal Mendis 26 (12)
Shevon Daniel 0 (2)
Zimbabwe
Richard Ngarava 1/19 (2)Jan 11, 2024 09:23 PM ISTSri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Kusal Mendis smashed a Four on Richard Ngarava bowling . Sri Lanka at 26/1 after 2.5 overs
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: FOUR! Boundaries raining easily for the Lankans at the moment.Jan 11, 2024 09:23 PM ISTSri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Kusal Mendis smashed a Six on Richard Ngarava bowling . Sri Lanka at 22/1 after 2.3 overs
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: SIX! Oh, hello! Another one wide outside off on a fuller length, Kusal Mendis just extends his arms and hits it over the cover region for half a dozen. What an over this is turning out to be for the hosts.Jan 11, 2024 09:20 PM ISTSri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Kusal Mendis smashed a Four on Richard Ngarava bowling . Sri Lanka at 16/1 after 2.1 overs
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: FOUR! Shot! Richard Ngarava provides the requisite width for Kusal Mendis outside off and he cashes onto it and extends his arms on his front foot and hits it through the covers for a boundary.Jan 11, 2024 09:17 PM ISTSri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Sri Lanka at 12/1 after 2 overs
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score:
Sri Lanka
Shevon Daniel 0 (2)
Kusal Mendis 10 (6)
Zimbabwe
Blessing Muzarabani 0/8 (1)Jan 11, 2024 09:17 PM ISTSri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Kusal Mendis smashed a Four on Blessing Muzarabani bowling . Sri Lanka at 9/1 after 1.3 overs
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: FOUR! Pulled away! Banged away! Shorter and on middle, this is pulled over square leg for a boundary.Jan 11, 2024 09:13 PM ISTSri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Sri Lanka at 4/1 after 1 overs
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score:
Sri Lanka
Kusal Mendis 3 (1)
Shevon Daniel 0 (1)
Zimbabwe
Richard Ngarava 1/3 (1)Jan 11, 2024 08:54 PM ISTSri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Blessing Muzarabani is out and Zimbabwe at 96/10 after 22.5 overs
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: OUT! lbw b Wanindu Hasaranga.Jan 11, 2024 08:53 PM ISTSri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Wellington Masakadza is out and Zimbabwe at 96/9 after 22.4 overs
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: OUT! c Dushmantha Chameera b Wanindu Hasaranga.Jan 11, 2024 08:47 PM ISTSri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Zimbabwe at 94/8 after 22 overs
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score:
Zimbabwe
Wellington Masakadza 10 (17)
Richard Ngarava 1 (1)
Sri Lanka
Dilshan Madushanka 1/31 (5)Jan 11, 2024 08:43 PM ISTSri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Luke Jongwe smashed a Four on Dilshan Madushanka bowling . Zimbabwe at 91/7 after 21.3 overs
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: FOUR! Cheeky! Luke Jongwe moves right across to play the paddle scoop. This is full and on middle, Luke Jongwe does well to get it past short fine leg and into the fence.Jan 11, 2024 08:39 PM ISTSri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Zimbabwe at 87/7 after 21 overs
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score:
Zimbabwe
Wellington Masakadza 9 (16)
Luke Jongwe 10 (13)
Sri Lanka
Maheesh Theekshana 1/15 (5)Jan 11, 2024 08:35 PM ISTSri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Zimbabwe at 85/7 after 20 overs
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score:
Zimbabwe
Luke Jongwe 9 (12)
Wellington Masakadza 8 (11)
Sri Lanka
Dilshan Madushanka 0/24 (4)Jan 11, 2024 08:30 PM ISTSri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Zimbabwe at 80/7 after 19 overs
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score:
Zimbabwe
Luke Jongwe 8 (10)
Wellington Masakadza 4 (7)
Sri Lanka
Maheesh Theekshana 1/13 (4)Jan 11, 2024 08:28 PM ISTSri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Zimbabwe at 77/7 after 18 overs
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score:
Zimbabwe
Luke Jongwe 7 (7)
Wellington Masakadza 2 (4)
Sri Lanka
Wanindu Hasaranga 5/17 (5)Jan 11, 2024 08:28 PM ISTSri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Luke Jongwe smashed a Six on Wanindu Hasaranga bowling . Zimbabwe at 77/7 after 17.6 overs
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: SIX! Luke Jongwe makes the most of it. Flat and on middle, Luke Jongwe goes back and pulls it over square leg for a biggie.Jan 11, 2024 08:26 PM ISTSri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Zimbabwe at 70/7 after 18 overs
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score:
Zimbabwe
Wellington Masakadza 2 (4)
Luke Jongwe 1 (6)
Sri Lanka
Wanindu Hasaranga 5/10 (5)Jan 11, 2024 08:23 PM ISTSri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Clive Madande is out and Zimbabwe at 67/7 after 17.1 overs
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: OUT! BOWLED! This is a comeback many players dream of. WOW! Tossed up, outside off, spins in. SImple from Wanindu Hasaranga but just as other batters, Clive Madande fails to read, he misses his sweep and it crashes the stumps. Five-fer for Wanindu Hasaranga!Jan 11, 2024 08:21 PM ISTSri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Zimbabwe at 67/6 after 17 overs
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score:
Zimbabwe
Luke Jongwe 0 (5)
Clive Madande 0 (0)
Sri Lanka
Maheesh Theekshana 1/10 (3)Jan 11, 2024 08:19 PM ISTSri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Sikandar Raza is out and Zimbabwe at 67/6 after 16.1 overs
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: OUT! STUMPED! Kusal Mendis will claim that one. Fuller and around leg, Raza looks to sweep but misses and he loses his footing as well. The keeper, Mendis fails to collect but it hits his left-leg and rolls back onto the stumps. One of the bails falls over and Raza is found well out of his crease.Jan 11, 2024 08:15 PM ISTSri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Zimbabwe at 67/5 after 16 overs
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score:
Zimbabwe
Ryan Burl 9 (13)
Sikandar Raza 10 (10)
Sri Lanka
Janith Liyanage 1/17 (3)Jan 11, 2024 08:15 PM ISTSri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Ryan Burl is out and Zimbabwe at 67/5 after 15.6 overs
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: OUT! b Janith Liyanage.Jan 11, 2024 08:13 PM ISTSri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Ryan Burl smashed a Four on Janith Liyanage bowling . Zimbabwe at 65/4 after 15.3 overs
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: FOUR! Much needed runs for Zimbabwe! Shorter and on middle, Burl pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a boundary.Jan 11, 2024 08:11 PM ISTSri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Zimbabwe at 58/4 after 15 overs
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score:
Zimbabwe
Sikandar Raza 8 (8)
Ryan Burl 2 (9)
Sri Lanka
Wanindu Hasaranga 4/7 (4)Jan 11, 2024 08:08 PM ISTSri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Zimbabwe at 56/4 after 14 overs
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score:
Zimbabwe
Sikandar Raza 7 (7)
Ryan Burl 1 (4)
Sri Lanka
Janith Liyanage 0/8 (2)Jan 11, 2024 08:06 PM ISTSri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Sikandar Raza smashed a Four on Janith Liyanage bowling . Zimbabwe at 54/4 after 13.3 overs
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: FOUR! Welcome boundary! Touch short and close to the body. Raza is quick to pull this away to mid-wicket for a boundary.Jan 11, 2024 08:04 PM ISTSri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Zimbabwe at 48/4 after 13 overs
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score:
Zimbabwe
Ryan Burl 0 (3)
Sikandar Raza 0 (2)
Sri Lanka
-