Steve Smith raring to turn the tide and end decade-long drought vs India in BGT: ‘If someone gets the wood on you…’

Premier Australia batter Steve Smith opened up on playing in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India later this year. Australia have not won a Test series against India in the past decade, which includes two series losses Down under. Since winning the 2014-15 Border-Gavaskar 2-0, Australia have lost the next four series against India -- two to Virat Kohli's side (2016-17, 2018-19), Ajinkya Rahane (2021) and Rohit Sharma (2023). Steve Smith is raring to win the BGT trophy after a decade.(Reuters)

Meanwhile, it will be the first time since 1991-92 that the two teams take on each other in a five-match Test series in BGT 2024-25.

Smith asserted that playing in a series involving five matches doesn't allow a team to hide anywhere and predicted it to be exciting.

"You can't really hide in a five-Test series like you probably can in a two-match series for instance," Smith said. "If someone gets the wood on you, it can be hard coming back from that. It's going to be a wonderful series," Smith told ESPNCricinfo.

Under Virat Kohli's leadership, India became the first Asian team to beat Australia Down Under in 2018-19, and then Ajinkya Rahane inspired them once again in 2020-21 to script history. However, Rohit Sharma and Co. suffered a defeat to the Aussies in the World Test Championship final last year.

India and Australia two best teams in Test cricket at the moment

Smith is raring to turn the tables this year and win the BGT trophy to end their decade-long drought.

"We are probably the two best teams at the moment in Test cricket. We played the World Test Championship final last year and beat them there. They've been great out here the last couple of times, they've played really good cricket, hopefully we can turn the tables. It's been ten years since we last won the Border-Gavaskar trophy so need to do that this year," he added.

The former Australia skipper enjoys batting against India and has a great record with 2042 runs in 19 Tests at an astonishing average of 65.87, which includes 9 centuries.

The much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy will commence with the first Test--a day match--at Perth Stadium from November 22 to November 26, setting the tone for the series. The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights.