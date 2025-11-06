Search Search
Thursday, Nov 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan's assets worth INR 11.4 crore attached by ED in online betting case

ByHT Sports Desk
Published on: Nov 06, 2025 03:55 pm IST

Assets totalling ₹11.14 crore belonging to cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina have been attached by the ED amid a money-laundering investigation.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth 11.14 crore belonging to former Indian cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina in connection with a money-laundering investigation linked to the alleged illegal betting platform 1xBet, reported news agency PTI, citing official sources on Thursday.

Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan
Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan

According to the report, a provisional attachment order has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The order covers an immovable property of Dhawan valued at 4.5 crore and a mutual fund investment of Raina amounting to 6.64 crore.

The ED’s probe revealed that both Dhawan and Raina “knowingly” entered into endorsement agreements with foreign entities associated with the promotion of 1xBet and its surrogate brands. The federal agency alleged that these promotional activities were linked to entities involved in operating or promoting illegal online betting services accessible in India.

The investigation forms part of a larger crackdown on the operations of 1xBet, a betting portal registered in Curacao. The website presents itself as a globally recognised bookmaker with over 18 years in the betting industry.

As part of the probe, the ED has also questioned several other prominent personalities, including former cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Robin Uthappa, actors Sonu Sood and Urvashi Rautela, former Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty, and Bengali actor Ankush Hazra, regarding their promotional associations with the betting platform and its surrogates.

The agency has been examining financial transactions, endorsement deals, and promotional campaigns to determine the flow of funds from offshore entities to Indian accounts.

Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the India Squad for SA Tests match Today.
Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the India Squad for SA Tests match Today.
News / Cricket News / Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan's assets worth INR 11.4 crore attached by ED in online betting case
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On