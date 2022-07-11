Suryakumar Yadav admits not getting India over the line in 3rd England T20I will 'keep on playing in my mind'

India batter Suryakumar Yadav became the toast of the nation as he played one of the most scintillating and entertaining knocks in recent memory. Suryakumar peeled off his maiden international century for India, falling just one short of equalling the highest individual score by an Indian batter in T20Is. Suryakumar's whirlwind knock of 117 gave India's chase of 216 alive till the penultimate over. Even with wickets falling at one end, Suryakumar played on, almost getting India home in the third T20I against England at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

With 41 needed off the last 2 overs, Suryakumar smacked Moeen Ali for four, six, four off the first three balls to go with two wides as India sniffed the possibility of a win, but trying to smoke another one, the India batter perished off the fourth ball. Suryakumar admitted during a post-match interview that in his mind, he made a calculation error and is disappointed with it.

Also Read - 'Quite a few brilliant shots but...': Tendulkar leads special praise for Suryakumar's 'amazing' ton against England

"I made a calculation error. I did not know whose over was left, but when I saw Moeen Ali bowling, I thought we could bring the game back for India. I knew that if it was in my range, I would hit it straight and if the ball was even remotely outside, I would get boundaries and inch closer to the target until the last over. But it couldn't work out and I'm disappointed with it because the opportunity was there to win the match. It could have been an even bigger knock but great learning process," he told Sony Sports Network after the match.

Suryakumar mentioned that had he been able to knock the remaining three balls of Ali's over for runs, things could have been different and instead of India, England would have been under pressure to defend runs in the final over. "It could have been a great opportunity. Had I scored 10 runs in the last 2 balls, the pressure in the last over would have been on the other team. It will keep playing in my mind until I sleep, but tomorrow will be a fresh day," he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON