Suryakumar Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Smriti Mandhana shortlisted for ICC Awards 2022

Published on Dec 30, 2022 06:17 PM IST

India's Suryakumar Yadav was shortlisted for ICC men's T20I cricketer of the year while pacer Arshdeep Singh found his name in the shortlists of men's emerging cricketer of the year award. Among women, Smriti Mandhana was shortlisted for two awards - ICC women's cricketer of the year and ICC T20I cricketer of the year.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza and New Zealand paceman Tim Southee, England Test captain Ben Stokes were all nominated in the running for the coveted Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy which celebrates the overall best-performing men’s cricketer.

The nominations for the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for the women's cricketer of the year features some of the biggest names. Amelia Kerr of New Zealand, Beth Mooney of Australia and Nat Sciver of England all enjoyed remarkable form in 2022, and they are joined on the shortlist by India’s Smriti Mandhana who could become the first-ever back-to-back winner in this category.

Among the other names in contention to defend their prizes from 2021, Pakistan duo Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan were shortlisted in the ICC men’s ODI cricketer of the year and ICC men’s T20I cricketer of the year categories respectively.

Elsewhere, the Players of the Tournament from the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup are recognised with Alyssa Healy shortlisted in the Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year category following a record-breaking campaign, and Sam Curran nominated for the Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year thanks to his heroics in England’s surge to the trophy.

Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year: Babar Azam (PAK), Sikandar Raza (ZIM), Tim Southee (NZ), Ben Stokes (ENG)

Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year: Amelia Kerr (NZ), Smriti Mandhana (IND), Beth Mooney (AUS), Nat Sciver (ENG)

ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year: Jonny Bairstow (ENG), Usman Khawaja (AUS), Kagiso Rabada (SA), Ben Stokes (ENG)

ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year: Babar Azam (PAK), Shai Hope (WI), Sikandar Raza (ZIM), Adam Zampa (AUS)

ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year: Alyssa Healy (AUS), Shabnim Ismail (SA), Amelia Kerr (NZ), Nat Sciver (ENG)

ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year: Sam Curran (ENG), Sikandar Raza (ZIM), Mohammad Rizwan (PAK), Suryakumar Yadav (IND)

ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Year: Nida Dar (PAK), Sophie Devine (NZ), Smriti Mandhana (IND), Tahlia McGrath (AUS)

ICC Emerging Men’s Cricketer of the Year: Finn Allen (NZ), Marco Jansen (SA), Arshdeep Singh (IND), Ibrahim Zadran (AFG)

ICC Emerging Women’s Cricketer of the Year: Yastika Bhatia (IND), Darcie Brown (AUS), Alice Capsey (ENG), Renuka Singh (IND)

Shortlists for these categories were determined by a specialist panel of cricket writers and broadcasters, identifying the nominees based on statistics and overall achievements in international cricket throughout the calendar year.

