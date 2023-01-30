'Mazaak mein mat lena': Suryakumar gives epic reply to Chahal's 'I have taught you to play 370 degrees' remark - Watch

Suryakumar Yadav-starrer Team India outclassed New Zealand in a low-scoring thriller to level the three-match series 1-1 on Sunday at Lucknow. Yuzvendra Chahal-inspired Team India restricted the Black Caps to a paltry total in the 2nd T20I at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. In a match where Suryakumar guided the hosts to a six-wicket win, spin wizard Chahal scripted history by becoming the all-time leading wicket-taker for India in T20Is.

After guiding India to a series-levelling win at Lucknow, India's Suryakumar was roped in for a freewheeling conversation as the batting superstar engaged in some hilarious banter with teammates Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav. Hosting Suryakumar and Kuldeep on Chahal TV, the Indian spinner praised the Indian batter for playing the crucial knock in the 2nd T20I against the Black Caps.

ALSO READ: 'Rohit, Kohli, Pujara's main task will be to...': Chappell outlines India's 'Big Three' challenge against Australia

Chahal said that fans witnessed a different side of Suryakumar aka Mr. 360 during India's successful run-chase at Lucknow. Reflecting on his match-changing partnership with skipper Hardik Pandya, in-form batter Suryakumar also revealed how the batting duo planned India's successful run-chase.

"I had the confidence in myself that if I take it deep I will be able to win us the game. After Washi got out, I spoke with Hardik and said that we will be taking this deep," Suryakumar told Chahal. The Indian spinner then stunned Suryakumar with a hilarious question. "I have taught you to play 370 degrees, but this was a very different wicket, Did you watch my red-ball video at the Ranji Trophy?," Chahal asked.

Responding to Chahal's query in the light-hearted conversation, Suryakumar admitted that the star spinner is his batting coach. The star batter also credited spinner Chahal for his batting tips. "Actually, I kept in mind what you had taught me in the last series. And I would like you to teach me more about batting and how I can improve. Viewers please listen carefully, mazaak mein mat lena (don't take it as a joke), our brother is the batting coach here. He teaches me everything," Suryakumar added.

Suryakumar played an unbeaten knock of 26 off 31 balls in India's six-wicket win over New Zealand in the 2nd T20I on Sunday. The middle-order batter was also named the Player of the Match. Pandya-led Team India will meet New Zealand in the 3rd T20I on Wednesday at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON