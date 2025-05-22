Suryakumar Yadav holds umbrella for broadcaster in unusual post-match scenes as rain disrupts presentation ceremony

Mumbai Indians registered a brilliant win over Delhi Capitals on Wednesday night to clinch the last remaining playoff berth in IPL 2025. Suryakumar Yadav was adjudged the player of the match, as he smashed an unbeaten 73 off just 44 balls, and as he arrived for the post-match interview, he reserved a rather heartwarming gesture for the broadcaster, Harsha Bhogle. Suryakumar Yadav shares umbrella with Harsha Bhogle during the post-match presentation(IPL)

As the drizzle fell over a roaring Wankhede Stadium, Suryakumar offered to share the umbrella with Bhogle, and the broadcaster happily obliged. After 13 matches in IPL 2025 without the award, he finally held the trophy in his hand as Bhogle began the interview.

Watch:

The Player of the Match was well-earned. Mumbai were struggling at 132/5 after 18 overs before Suryakumar unleashed a blitz. His unbeaten 73 off 44 balls, laced with powerful lofts and late flicks, came alive during a 57-run stand with Naman Dhir in the last two overs; a phase that yielded a jaw-dropping 48 runs.

“Was important for a single batter to bat till the end,” he said. “We knew there was one over of 15–20 runs somewhere, so we had to wait till the end. The way Naman came in and shared that energy with me was also a turning point.”

Delhi Capitals, needing to win to stay alive in the playoff race, never recovered after early jolts and crumbled for 121. Jasprit Bumrah (3/12) and Mitchell Santner (3/11) dominated with the ball, sealing a 59-run win and Mumbai’s 11th playoff qualification – the most by any team in IPL history.

For all the big hits and wickets, though, it was that moment under the umbrella that won over the fans. The rain began soon after the match ended, staying true to the predictions of a late-night shower. Thankfully, the weather stayed clear throughout the match.

Mumbai now travel to Jaipur to face Punjab Kings on May 26 in their final league fixture, with hopes of sneaking into the top two. The top-4 lineup is confirmed, with PBKS, too qualifying for the playoffs. Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru were the other two teams who had already qualified for the playoff spots.