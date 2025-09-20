Suryakumar Yadav refuses to mention Pakistan even once despite being asked six times about Asia Cup Super Four match

In the lead-up to one of the most anticipated matches of the Asia Cup 2025, India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav faced a volley of questions from the media—many of them circling around one theme: Pakistan. But in a display of calm composure and media savviness, Yadav managed to field all six references to the arch-rivals without mentioning “Pakistan” even once. India's captain Suryakumar Yadav(AFP)

The pre-match press conference, held ahead of India’s upcoming clash against their traditional rivals, was expected to touch upon the controversy from the group stage meeting. That encounter saw Indian players avoid the customary post-match handshake, a move that triggered reactions within the Pakistan camp and made headlines globally. Yet, Suryakumar carefully steered away from making references.

When asked about the high-octane rivalry, the Indian skipper coolly dismissed the narrative. “I don’t know what rivalry you guys are talking about. I just see the packed crowd and tell my team that it’s time to entertain them,” he said. “If so many people show up, it’s our job to give them good cricket.”

Reporters tried to draw him in further, nudging him toward the handshake controversy without directly naming it. One journalist cheekily asked, “You guys batted well and also did a lot of other things well in the last game. So do you want to continue doing that?” Suryakumar smiled and shot back with poise, “By other things, you mean we bowled well, isn't it?”

The veteran of over a hundred press conferences clearly knew how to navigate the undercurrents. Even when questioned about India’s previous win over their neighbours and whether it would provide an edge in the upcoming game, he shifted the focus to his team’s own performance. “It doesn’t give us an edge that we have played them once and had a good game. We will have to start well from scratch.”

The persistent line of questioning—from rivalry to team dynamics and emotional responses—was met with the same strategy: focus on cricket, ignore the noise. On blocking distractions, he offered practical advice to his teammates. “Close your room, switch off your phone and sleep... I'm not saying shut the noise completely, but take what is good for you.”

When asked whether the India-Pakistan contests are becoming lopsided in terms of quality, Yadav again refused to take the bait. “I just feel that the stadium is full and when the stadium is full, I tell my team and everyone that it's time for entertainment... let’s play some good brand of cricket.”

Not once during the nearly 13-minute interaction did the India captain mention Pakistan by name, nor did he entertain any commentary on the political or emotional dimensions of the clash. His unwavering focus remained on his team’s preparation, mindset, and the excitement of performing in front of packed stands.

Even while speaking about Suryakumar Yadav’s personal journey, reporters probed whether the previous match against Pakistan was his favorite, given the larger backdrop. The skipper chose instead to reflect on his debut. “The best match for me was when I played the first game for India. After that, every time I take the field wearing that jersey, it's a proud moment.”