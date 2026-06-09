Suryakumar Yadav's Instagram activity fuels MI speculation; Hardik Pandya faces reckoning amid trade interest: Report

Mumbai Indians' turbulent IPL 2026 season may be over, but fresh questions have emerged around two of their biggest stars as the franchise reportedly prepares for a comprehensive review. While Suryakumar Yadav's cryptic Instagram activity has fuelled speculation about his relationship with the franchise following his removal as India's T20I captain, Hardik Pandya's future has also come under scrutiny after another disappointing campaign. Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya, left, and Suryakumar Yadav run between the wickets during an Indian Premier League cricket match (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

Suryakumar's recent social media moves — the follow-unfollow-refollow Mumbai Indians episode — have generated significant buzz. The intrigue deepened after he deleted several posts related to the franchise, developments that came in the wake of the BCCI's decision to replace him as T20I captain. While he has since followed Mumbai Indians again on Instagram, he no longer follows franchise captain Hardik, prompting fresh questions about his long-term future with the team.

However, according to a Cricbuzz report, Suryakumar's position at Mumbai Indians "appears secure for now," with "no immediate indication of the franchise releasing or trading him."

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As for Hardik, speculation surrounding his future has intensified following another underwhelming season as captain. Since taking over the leadership role, Mumbai Indians have finished 10th in 2024, reached the playoffs and finished third in 2025, before slipping to ninth place in 2026.

The report added that the franchise believes a thorough introspection is necessary. "There is no panic," a source tracking developments was quoted as saying. "The franchise will regroup and reflect on the season."

It further stated that Mumbai Indians management is expected to sit down with Hardik in the coming days to discuss "the way forward for both the team and the player," with sources indicating that "any decision will be taken in the interest of both parties."

Following the season, rumours of a potential trade involving Hardik gathered momentum. However, while several franchises are understood to have expressed interest in the all-rounder, the report stated that no formal approach has been made so far.