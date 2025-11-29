Sydney did not melt Agarkar and Gambhir’s hearts: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli can’t afford slow start against South Africa

Sydney felt like a throwback - Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli rolling back the years with a chasing masterclass after two failures in Australia. It looked, from the outside, like the kind of innings that ensures your spot in the near future, especially with an ODI World Cup coming up in 2027. Virat Kohli celebrates a boundary with Rohit Sharma during the third one-day international between Australia and India.(AFP)

Inside Indian cricket, it has done the opposite. With the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa now the lodestar, the dead-rubber revival has only sharpened the question: Are India building around Rohit-Kohli, or building beyond them?

The 2027 clock has started...

The basic facts are clear. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are now effectively one-format players, having stepped away from Tests and T20s, and returning to ODIs after long gaps. Their last 50-over assignment in Australia ended in a 1-2 series defeat, with Kohli making back-to-back ducks before the pair finally put it together in Sydney.

The concern at the board and team-management level is not about ability but tempo and rhythm. There is unease about slow starts, rustiness at the start of the series, and quiet powerplays - in a format that increasingly demands instant pressure on the opposition. Several reports now indicate that senior BCCI officials, head coach Gautam Gambhir, and chief selector Ajit Agarkar will sit down in Ahmedabad after the South Africa ODIs to discuss their ODI roadmap with the 2027 World Cup firmly in mind, including backups if form and fitness dip.

On paper, that review is not justified; it’s overdue. By 2027, Rohit and Kohli will be nearing 40, India cannot drift into a World Cup hoping two all-time greats simply “figure it out”. A clear plan, clear roles, and clear exit timelines are non-negotiable.

Where it gets tricky is how this review is framed. If South Africa becomes a binary audition - score runs now, or you are out of 2027, that’s short-termism disguised as boldness.

The smarter play for India

A better approach is to change the lens rather than the names.

For Rohit, the only justification for his place in a 2027 plan is the ultra-aggressive powerplay template that won India global titles in 2024-25. If he’s picked, it has to be with a hard commitment to that style, not a drift back to 40 from 60 starts.

For Virat Kohli, the brief at number three should be rewritten around pace, not just accumulation - staying India’s bank in chases, but also keeping them ahead of the rate.

If BCCI gets this balance right, the South Africa ODIs become less a trial and more the first data point into a two-year project: can Rohit and Kohli evolve fast enough to still be India’s pillars in a South African World Cup - or does the baton need to pass earlier?

Sydney gave nostalgia. South Africa will tell us whether that nostalgia fits into a 2027 blueprint or stays framed as a beautiful, isolated throwback.