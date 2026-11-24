Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026, LIVE Updates: Abhinav Tejrana leads Goa's batting charge; eyes on Samson, Shami
SMAT 2026 LIVE Updates: Stay on top of the action across all matches with our ball-by-ball updates and live scorecard.
SMAT 2026 LIVE Updates: The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026 continues with another action-packed day of domestic T20 cricket, with 17 matches scheduled across the Elite and Plate divisions. Delhi and Tamil Nadu will feature in one of the most exciting contests of the morning session, while Kerala take on Assam and Bengal face Uttar Pradesh. Punjab will lock horns with Saurashtra, while Karnataka and Rajasthan will meet in the afternoon. Mumbai's clash against Odisha will be among the fixtures to round off the day's action. Meanwhile, the Plate division will reach its conclusion, with Services and Meghalaya battling for the title. With the Elite group stage progressing, teams will be looking to strengthen their standings and keep their qualification hopes alive.
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- 24 Nov 2026, 08:55:52 AM IST
Tamil Nadu opt to field against against Delhi
Tamil Nadu have won the toss and elected to field against Delhi at the Daily College Ground in Indore. Delhi's batting unit will be looking to establish a strong foundation against Tamil Nadu in this important Elite Group B encounter.
- 24 Nov 2026, 08:54:34 AM IST
Abhinav Tejrana smashes half-century as Goa cross 100
Abhinav Tejrana has raced to 57 off 30 deliveries, while Lalit Yadav is approaching his half-century with 44 off 26. Tejrana smashed two consecutive sixes and a boundary of Ajay Mandal in the tenth over. Goa have reached 109/1 in 10.1 overs.
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- 24 Nov 2026, 08:53:24 AM IST
Assam make a brisk start against Sanju Samson's Kerala
Assam won the toss and elected to bat against Kerala in Mohali. Pradyun Saikia and Ayush Agarwal have taken Assam to 18/0 after two overs, with the fomer hitting two boundaries. Sanju Samson's side will be looking for an early breakthrough in this crucial Elite Group C encounter.
- 24 Nov 2026, 08:49:36 AM IST
Lalit Yadav, Abhinav Tejarana bring up 50-run partnership
Goa have maintained a healthy scoring rate against Chhattisgarh, reaching 70/1 after seven overs. Lalit Yadav is batting on 35 off 17 deliveries, while skipper Abhinav Tejrana has contributed 28 off 20. Their unbeaten 57-run partnership has put Chhattisgarh bowlers under pressure.
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- 24 Nov 2026, 08:31:08 AM IST
Lalit Yadav leads Goa's counterattack after early setback
Despite losing Azaan Thota to Jayant Yadav in the second over, Goa have recovered strongly against Chhattisgarh. Lalit Yadav has raced to 28 off 13 deliveries, hitting three fours and two sixes. His partnership with Abhinav Tejrana has propelled Goa to 56/1 after five overs.
- 24 Nov 2026, 08:19:19 AM IST
Chhattisgarh win the toss, opt to field against Goa
Vikalp Tiwari has won the toss and elected to field first against Goa at the Jadavpur University Second Campus Ground in Kolkata. Abhinav Tejrana is leading Goa, with Suyash Prabhudessai, Lalit Yadav and Deepraj Gaonkar among the prominent names in their batting unit.
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- 24 Nov 2026, 08:04:08 AM IST
Services eye unbeaten run to Plate title
Services enter the plater division final against Meghalaya without suffering a defeat this season. They finished the league stage with four wins and one abandoned match, accumulating 18 points. Meghalaya finished second with three victories and 14 points.
- 24 Nov 2026, 08:03:01 AM IST
Bengal and Uttar Pradesh battle for the upper hand
The clash between Bengal and Uttar Pradesh could have significant implications for qualification from Elite Group A. Both teams have 12 points from five matches, with Bengal ahead on net run rate. Baroda and Rajasthan currently occupy the top two positions with 16 points each.
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- 24 Nov 2026, 08:01:44 AM IST
Chhattisgarh and Kerala face qualification battles
Chhattisgarh and Kerala will be looking to keep their Super League qualification hopes alive when they take on Goa and Assam, respectively. Chhattisgarh have 10 points from five matches, while Kerala have 12. Both their opponents are yet to register a win this season.
- 24 Nov 2026, 07:55:45 AM IST
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026, 24th November Schedule
- Chhattisgarh vs Goa - 8:00 AM
- Kerala vs Assam - 8:30 AM
- Bengal vs Uttar Pradesh - 9:00 AM
- Delhi vs Tamil Nadu - 9:00 AM
- Chandigarh vs Mizoram - 11:00 AM
- Punjab vs Saurashtra - 11:00 AM
- Maharashtra vs Tripura - 11:00 AM
- Hyderabad vs Gujarat - 11:00 AM
- Services vs Meghalaya (Plate Final) - 11:00 AM
- Uttarakhand vs Vidarbha - 12:30 PM
- Madhya Pradesh vs Himachal Pradesh - 12:45 PM
- Karnataka vs Rajasthan - 1:30 PM
- Jammu & Kashmir vs Railways - 1:30 PM
- Jharkhand vs Baroda - 4:30 PM
- Bihar vs Haryana - 4:30 PM
- Andhra vs Puducherry - 4:30 PM
- Odisha vs Mumbai - 4:30 PM
All timings are IST.
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