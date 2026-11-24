SMAT 2026 LIVE Updates: The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026 continues with another action-packed day of domestic T20 cricket, with 17 matches scheduled across the Elite and Plate divisions. Delhi and Tamil Nadu will feature in one of the most exciting contests of the morning session, while Kerala take on Assam and Bengal face Uttar Pradesh. Punjab will lock horns with Saurashtra, while Karnataka and Rajasthan will meet in the afternoon. Mumbai's clash against Odisha will be among the fixtures to round off the day's action. Meanwhile, the Plate division will reach its conclusion, with Services and Meghalaya battling for the title. With the Elite group stage progressing, teams will be looking to strengthen their standings and keep their qualification hopes alive.