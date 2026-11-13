Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Final audition as IPL auction approaches

With the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy beginning on Friday and the IPL auction scheduled for December 16, India’s premier domestic T20 tournament assumes added significance this season.

Aaryavir Sehwag (File image) (Aaryavir Sehwag - Instagram)

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Running until December 6, the tournament will leave franchises with just 10 days to reassess their domestic talent pool, track emerging performers and make last-minute calls ahead of the auction. For several uncapped Indian cricketers and unheralded talents, it could be their final opportunity to make a strong case for an Indian Premier League (IPL) contract.

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Over the years, the scouting and franchise cricket landscape has evolved. While Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) remains an important platform for players to showcase their credentials in the shortest format, it is no longer the only one offering franchises a direct assessment of their suitability for T20 cricket.

The Ranji Trophy, age-group competitions and regional T20 leagues such as the Tamil Nadu Premier League, Maharaja's Trophy, Madhya Pradesh Premier League, Andhra Premier League, Delhi Premier League, Karnataka Premier League and Mumbai Premier League have all emerged as conveyor belts feeding into the IPL auction pool.

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{{^usCountry}} However, the timing of SMAT this season makes it particularly relevant for players who may have gone unnoticed in previous scouting cycles or selection trials, or those looking to strengthen their credentials after an inconsistent season. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the timing of SMAT this season makes it particularly relevant for players who may have gone unnoticed in previous scouting cycles or selection trials, or those looking to strengthen their credentials after an inconsistent season. {{/usCountry}}

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Sandwiched between a Ranji Trophy season split into two halves and the Vijay Hazare Trophy, it also gives players an opportunity to demonstrate their ability to transition between formats.

Franchises, especially ahead of a mini-auction like this year, are not necessarily looking for the tournament's highest run-scorer or leading wicket-taker. They are looking for specific skill sets that can address gaps in their squads. Perhaps an Indian finisher, a powerplay wicket-taker, a left-arm pacer or a spinner capable of controlling the middle overs.

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Sometimes, recency bias can work in a player's favour. A rescue act with the bat or an impactful spell against a strong opponent, coming at the right time, could be enough to change their fortunes ahead of the auction.

There is plenty of precedent for performances around the auction helping players become sought-after names once the bidding begins. Shivam Dube’s breakthrough moment came when he smashed five sixes in an over in a Mumbai T20 League fixture, before repeating the feat in a Ranji Trophy match against Baroda, just a day before the IPL auction in December 2018.

His value shot up enough for Royal Challengers Bengaluru to acquire him for a whopping ₹5 crore. While that was in the Mumbai T20 league, SMAT performances have also significantly altered a player’s IPL prospects in the past.

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Karnataka batter Abhinav Manohar’s SMAT debut performance for Karnataka in November 2021 proved to be a turning point for him. His 70 off 49 balls against Saurashtra and a crucial 37-ball 46 in the final against Tamil Nadu prompted several IPL franchises to seek batting videos and information about his hitting ability. Manohar was acquired by Gujarat Titans for ₹2.6 crore at the auction.

Tamil Nadu’s Shahrukh Khan offers another example. The middle-order batter made a strong impression during Tamil Nadu’s title-winning 2020-21 SMAT campaign. His finishing contributions, including an unbeaten 40 off 19 balls in the quarter-final, ensured his stocks rose, and Punjab Kings secured his services for ₹5.25 crore in 2021.

Left-arm pacer Chetan Sakariya’s performances for Saurashtra in 2021 brought him into the spotlight before Rajasthan Royals bought him for ₹1.2 crore.

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SMAT may not be a last-minute talent hunt, particularly because of the sheer number of rising T20 leagues. Franchises have understandably professionalised their scouting operations, with talent identification, their own trials, video analysis and mock auctions forming part of an intricate process. But there is no doubt that a strong SMAT showing against quality opponents can strengthen an existing case and also prompt scouts to revisit players who previously fell out of favour.