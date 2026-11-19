LUCKNOW: Kuldeep Yadav’s release from India’s Test squad in New Zealand has handed former champions Uttar Pradesh a timely boost in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Kuldeep Yadav will join his home state for the final three league games. (File Image)

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The left-arm wrist-spinner will join his home state for the final three league games, although he will not feature in UP’s Elite Group A clash against Chandigarh at Mumbai’s Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy, BKC, on Friday.

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UP coach Sudeep Tyagi on Thursday confirmed that Kuldeep will be available for the last three matches, a decision that could reshape the side’s campaign at a crucial stage. “Yes, I have been told that Kuldeep will be playing for the side in the last three games,” Tyagi said on Thursday.

“We need to win all our remaining four games to keep our hopes alive for a knockout berth so it’s time for the boys to pull up their socks,” added Tyagi, referring to the poor show with the willow by the batters in the match against Baroda on Wednesday.

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{{^usCountry}} With the Ranji Trophy on a mid-season break, the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy gives Kuldeep a high-intensity platform to bowl competitive overs, regain rhythm and make an immediate impact for Uttar Pradesh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With the Ranji Trophy on a mid-season break, the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy gives Kuldeep a high-intensity platform to bowl competitive overs, regain rhythm and make an immediate impact for Uttar Pradesh. {{/usCountry}}

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Kuldeep’s value in T20 cricket is not merely his reputation. Across T20 cricket, he has taken 254 wickets in 207 matches at an average of 21.38 and an economy rate of 7.64, underlining his ability to combine control with wicket-taking. At the international level, his record is even more striking: 98 T20I wickets in 56 matches at 14.20, with an economy of 7.10 and a strike rate of 11.9.

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In fact, UP needs a bowler who can break partnerships in the middle overs, force batters away from their plans, and create pressure without necessarily conceding runs. Kuldeep’s chinaman, wrong’un and variations in pace make him especially dangerous against batters looking to attack spin. Even when he is not taking wickets, his presence often prevents opposition middle orders from accelerating freely.

UP confident after Kuldeep's inclusion

Uttar Pradesh’s spin attack gains a completely different dimension with Kuldeep in the XI. He offers a rare left-arm wrist-spin option, giving the captain a bowler who can attack from both ends and exploit match-ups against right-handers. His ability to bowl four overs in the powerplay, middle phase or at the death gives the team tactical flexibility that few domestic sides possess.

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“More importantly, Kuldeep brings big-match experience. He has bowled to elite international batters, operated under IPL pressure and handled the demands of representing India across formats. That experience should help UP’s younger bowlers understand field placement, bowling plans and how to respond when a batter targets them,” said UP team’s director Gyanendra Pandey.

“For a team seeking consistency in the Elite group, Kuldeep’s arrival could be the difference between a respectable campaign and a serious knockout push. His wicket-taking ability can turn tight games, while his economy can protect UP if the top order sets only a modest total,” he further said.

After their match against Chandigarh on Friday, Uttar Pradesh will play their last three games against defending champions Jharkhand on Sunday, against Bengal on Tuesday and against Mizoram on next Thursday.

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