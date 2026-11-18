New Delhi: Yash Dhull’s growing batting prowess and remarkable run of form has been building for some time. A 125 off 56 balls against Bihar in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy was the latest exhibition of that. Before his explosive century, Dhull had struck an unbeaten 78 against Punjab in the previous match.

Yash Dhull scored a century against Bihar. (X Images)

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Going a little further back, there was an unbeaten 104 in the second innings against Services that ended in a draw in the Ranji Trophy. It was an innings that showcased a different, equally valuable side of his game.

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As the IPL auction approaches, the uncapped India batter Dhull has been making a compelling case for himself with a consistency that is difficult to overlook.

His prolific Delhi Premier League campaign earlier in the year, where he amassed 410 runs in nine matches including a century for Central Delhi Kings, indicated a batter growing in confidence and range.

For a player who has already experienced the highs of representing India at the Under-19 level and leading the country to the 2022 World Cup title, the current phase highlights that Dhull is finding his rhythm.

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{{^usCountry}} What stands out is his ability to move between formats without losing his appetite for runs. It is not necessarily an effortless transition, but one that requires deliberate preparation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What stands out is his ability to move between formats without losing his appetite for runs. It is not necessarily an effortless transition, but one that requires deliberate preparation. {{/usCountry}}

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“Switching isn't easy, but off-season BCCI camps and personal practice sessions simulate format transitions such as playing three days with the red ball before switching to the white ball. Though tough, it is an enjoyable challenge. Personally, multi-day cricket is my top preference because the dynamics of a four-day match can shift at any moment, followed by white-ball cricket” Dhull told HT before the season.

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Interestingly, despite the increasingly prominent role of T20 cricket in his recent run-scoring exploits, red-ball cricket remains his preferred format.

There has also been a visible evolution in his approach to power-hitting. His DPL campaign offered glimpses of a batter capable of clearing the ropes with greater authority, something that has carried into the ongoing T20 season. Dhull, in the most recent season, looked a more muscular version compared to his lean, lanky days in U-19.

“After dealing with an injury last year, I worked closely with my trainer during recovery. That period gave me a great opportunity to better understand my body and how to maximize my performance,” he said. “While the routine itself was normal, consistent training definitely helped improve my game.”

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The work behind the scenes is beginning to reflect in his batting. His ability to combine the patience required in first-class cricket with the aggression and power-hitting demanded by T20s makes him a prospect across formats.

“Can never hide good performances for long”

Although several cricketers from Delhi have found their way into the national set-up by virtue of being part of DPL and doing well in red-ball cricket, Dhull still prefers the traditional grind.

“Performing in domestic cricket still directly leads to India selection, as seen in recent Test call-ups. You can never hide good performances for long…scoring runs and giving your best day by day is what matters,” said Dhull.

“Rather than comparing formats, I believe in enjoying whichever format or level you play, from club cricket upward, and spending as much time on the ground as possible.”

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For Dhull, the focus is on his preparation, personal game and training, rather than looking too far ahead. The performances from the past few months suggest that the process is beginning to pay off.