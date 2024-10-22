Pune [India], : Rohit Sharma-led Team India on Monday arrived in Pune ahead of their upcoming second Test match against New Zealand at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. Team India arrive in Pune ahead of 2nd Test against New Zealand

India received a rousing welcome from their fans at the airport upon their arrival in the city.

Rohit Sharma's side are coming into this series after a disappointing 8-wicket defeat against New Zealand in Bengaluru Test. The hosts will be eyeing to clinch a win in the second Test and level the three-match series.

The second Test match will kick off from October 24 till October 28.

Earlier in the Bengaluru Test, while chasing a total of 107 runs, Jasprit Bumrah showed some fight for India, but Will Young and Rachin helped the Kiwis complete a comprehensive win.

India had taken a 106-run lead in the second innings, scoring 462/10 in response to New Zealand's total of 402/10 in the first innings. Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and skipper Rohit Sharma gave India a solid start with a 72-run opening stand.

Sarfaraz then took charge, first forming a 136-run partnership with Virat Kohli and later a 177-run stand with Pant to put India in the lead. However, the introduction of the new ball saw India lose seven wickets for just 54 runs, with the middle order failing to contribute significantly.

William O'Rourke and Matt Henry took full advantage of the new ball, dismantling the Indian batting line-up just when a massive lead seemed likely. Spinner Ajaz Patel took two wickets, while Glenn Phillips and Tim Southee chipped in with one each.

In their first innings, New Zealand posted 402 in response to India's 356. A magnificent century from Rachin Ravindra and a quickfire 65 from Southee helped lift New Zealand from 233/7 to 402, thanks to a 137-run stand for the eighth wicket. Devon Conway also made a valuable contribution at the top.

Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav bowled well for India, while Mohammed Siraj picked up two wickets, and Ravichandran Ashwin and Bumrah took one each.

Earlier, after electing to bat, India had a nightmare start under overcast, pace-friendly conditions. Henry and O'Rourke ran through the Indian batting order, bundling them out for just 46 runs in 31.2 overs. Only Jaiswal and Pant managed to reach double figures.

