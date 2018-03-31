Teary David Warner finds few sympathisers for not answering on ball tampering

Following in Steve Smith’s footsteps, Australia’s former vice-captain David Warner issued an apology for the ball-tampering scandal that has left Australian cricket in turmoil.

Now, while many Twitter users including current cricket players, met Smith’s teary apology with sympathetic reactions, Warner’s break down while making his statement attracted mixed feelings; more so as the 31-year-old chose not to address several questions posed by the media.

Here are some Twitter reactions:

“That #Warner press conference was pathetic. Smithy jumped on a grenade while Warner purposely chose to avoid answers in order to implicate others and relieve ‘his part’ in it all. I sniff a paid tell all,” Australian pop star Guy Sebastian’s tweet read.

A journalist tweeted: “I’ll answer your questions now, says David Warner. And then doesn’t.”

I’ll answer your questions now, says David Warner.

Indian cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle questioned: “If David Warner is resigned to the fact that he may never play for Australia again, has he, in effect, been given a lifetime ban? If it is indeed so, there is a story I am waiting to hear because that can’t be about this incident alone.”

But there were some that stood in favour of Warner as well.

In fact, the backlash may have even prompted Warner to respond the criticism, which he did.

In a series of Tweets posted by Warner, seemingly aimed at clarifying his evasion of questions posed by journalists he said:

“1/3 I know there are unanswered questions and lots of them. I completely understand. In time i will do my best to answer them all. But there is a formal CA process to follow.”

“2/3 I am taking advice to make sure I properly comply with that process and answer all questions in the proper place and at the proper time.”

“3/3 I should have mentioned that in my press conference I’m sorry for not making it clearer. With so much at stake for my family and cricket I have to follow this process properly. I think that’s fair.”