Live updates, Steve Smith at Sydney airport after being axed by Cricket Australia: Will he challenge one-year ban?

Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft will arrive in Sydney today after being sent home by Cricket Australia for their role in ball tampering in the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town. Smith, Warner and Bancroft have been banned from international cricket and this will be the first time the sacked Australian cricket captain will face the media after flying out of Johannesburg on Wednesday amid tight security. Will he challenge his 12-month ban? Get live updates of Smith’s interaction with the media.

12:48 hrs IST: Australian coach Darren Lehmann cited the Black Caps’ approach when asked how his team needed to change its approach in the wake of the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.

12:39 hrs IST: Steve Smith was booed by the crowd at the Johannesburg Airport on Wednesday. Watch video here.

12:27 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Steve Smith’s first press conference after Cricket Australia handed him a one-year ban for his role in the ball-tampering incident.

Meanwhile, Warner has broken his silence over social media. The explosive left-hander, identified by Cricket Australia as the mastermind behind the ball-tampering controversy, has been banned for 12 months too and will never be able to captain the national side.

“I am currently on my way back to Sydney,” Warner posted in a message to “cricket fans in Australia and all over the world” on Instagram.

“Mistakes have been made which have damaged cricket. I apologise for my part and take responsibility for it. I understand the distress this has caused the sport and its fans. “It’s a stain on the game we all love and I have loved since I was a boy.”

Warner was identified as the instigator of the tampering in the findings of the Cricket Australia investigation, instructing junior batsman Cameron Bancroft how to scuff up one half of the ball with sandpaper during the third test against South Africa. Bancroft was banned for nine months for his part.