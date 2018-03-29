Kane Williamson appointed Sunrisers Hyderabad captain for IPL 2018

Kane Williamson has been appointed as captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) , starting April 7. Williamson replaces David Warner, who recently stepped down from the position after been handed a one-year ban by Cricket Australia (CA) for his role in the ball-tampering scandal in the third Test between Australia and South Africa in Cape Town.

“We are happy to announce Kane Williamson as the captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad for IPL 2018,” K. Shanmugam, CEO, Sunrisers Hyderabad, said on Thursday.

New Zealand skipper Williamson, who has been a part of the franchise since 2015, said it is an ‘exciting opportunity’ and he is looking forward to it.

In 15 matches, he has scored 411 runs at 31.62 with three half-centuries.

“I’ve accepted the role to stand in as captain for this season. It’s an exciting opportunity with a talented group of players. I look forward to the challenges ahead,” he said.

Warner, along with Australia skipper Steve Smith, were handed one-year bans by Cricket Australia for being part of the “leadership group” complicit in Cameron Bancroft’s ball-tampering act which was caught on camera.

Warner’s absence is likely to hurt Sunrisers Hyderabad. He was an inspirational leader and was also the leading run-getter for his side with 641 runs.

The former Australia vice-captain will lose out substantially in terms of finances. Multinational electronics company LG has opted not to renew its contract with Warner.

SRH will open their IPL 2018 campaign against Rajasthan Royals on April 9.

