Steve Smith faces ‘cheat, cheat’ jeers at Johannesburg Airport – Watch video

Steve Smith, who was tainted by the admission of his involvement in the ball-tampering scandal which led to a 12-month ban being imposed on him by Cricket Australia (CA), was also subjected to cries of ‘cheat’ as he made his way through Johannesburg airport surrounded by security personnel on Wednesday.

CA ordered the immediate return of Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft, from South Africa after news of the scandal rocked the cricketing world.

In a video posted on Twitter, bystanders at the airport can be heard booing and calling Steve Smith a ‘cheat’ even as he was hastily ushered on by security guards.

Warner and Bancroft are also on their way back to Australia after being handed one-year and nine month bans respectively. Warner, who also issued an apology for the first time on Thursday since the scandal broke, will never be considered for captaincy according to the CA.

Smith and Bancroft will not be considered until the end of their suspensions.

All three Australian players will also be required to undertake 100 hours of voluntary service in community cricket.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has also banned Steve Smith and David Warner from taking part in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018. Smith (Rajasthan Royals) and Warner (Sunrisers Hyderabad) had already stepped down as captains. The IPL franchises will be allowed to go for replacements.