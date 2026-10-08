Teenager Jason Rowles among Joburg Super Kings' top picks at SA20 auction

Teenage South African all-rounder Jason Rowles emerged as the big buy for Joburg Super Kings, fetching R2.90 million ( ₹1.69 crore) at the SA20 2027 auction as the franchise strengthened its squad with six picks.

South African all-rounder Jason Rowles

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The 18-year-old Rowles, who has represented South Africa Under-19s, has already impressed in the longer format, featuring against England Under-19s. A technically sound batter and left-arm spinner, he has a double century and a string of half-centuries to his name.

Joburg Super Kings, owned by Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited, also made a splash by bringing back South African great Faf du Plessis for R2.70 million and signing Proteas all-rounder Dayyaan Galiem for R200,000.

West Indies T20 great Kieron Pollard was another marquee addition at R1.50 million. The 39-year-old all-rounder boasts nearly 15,000 runs and 341 wickets in T20 cricket and will add a wealth of experience to the Super Kings' dressing room.

Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani was picked for R500,000, while USA wicketkeeper-batter Andries Gous went for R1 million.

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{{^usCountry}} The franchise's wildcard selection was England all-rounder and Chennai Super Kings player Jamie Overton. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The franchise's wildcard selection was England all-rounder and Chennai Super Kings player Jamie Overton. {{/usCountry}}

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The auction picks: Faf du Plessis R2.70m; Jason Rowles R2.90m; Dayyaan Galiem R200,000; Kieron Pollard R1.50m; Blessing Muzarabani R500,000; Andries Gous R1m; Wildcard: Jamie Overton.

Squad: Donovan Ferreira, Leus du Plooy, Dian Forrester, Prenelan Subrayen, Jarren Bacher, Janco Smit, Duan Jansen, Matthew de Villiers, Rilee Rossouw, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, James Vince, Faf du Plessis, Jason Rowles, Dayyaan Galiem, Kieron Pollard, Blessing Muzarabani, Andries Gous, Jamie Overton.