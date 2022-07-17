'Test match toh last year ka tha na?': Suryakumar Yadav's epic response to journalist asking about Edgbaston defeat

With the series level at 1-1, Team India will be aiming for a win in the third and final ODI against England, at Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday. The visitors were humbled in the second ODI with Reece Topley taking a six-wicket haul as England won by 100 runs. The match could also be considered a decider with the Test series ending as a 2-2 draw and India clinching the T20Is.

Despite the defeat breaking India's momentum, Suryakumar Yadav feels the visitors are 'focused' and 'excited' for the decider. During the pre-match press conference, he was also asked about India’s defeat in the final Test at Edgbaston, to which he humorously replied, "Test match toh sir last year ka tha na?"

"I think we are not thinking too much. There is a game in hand tomorrow. We are completely focused on that game. Yes, the T20 series is gone, we won that and are happy about it. One-day series is 1-1 and we are very excited. It's beautiful ground. It is a beautiful wicket as well, so we are very excited for tomorrow's game", he further added.

Since his exploits in IPL, the 31-year-old has slowly become a vital cog in the Indian unit and also registered a century during the T20I series. During the second ODI, he registered 27 runs off 29 balls but couldn't prevent a defeat. Also, the presence of Rohit Sharma as captain has helped him to stay motivated, with the 35-year-old also his MI skipper.

Praising Rohit's captaincy, Suryakumar also said, "Camaraderie has been really good. He's been watching me and talking about my cricket since I played domestic cricket".

"Coming into IPL in 2018-19 we used to talk about how I can improve my game, handle pressure situations and move forward. We have had a lot of chats about my game and I have literally felt him on the ground whenever he's leading. I have learnt a lot from him."

"I'm really happy he has shown a lot of confidence in me. I would like to pay back that confidence by scoring runs and winning the game for the team", he further added.

