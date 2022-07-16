Virat Kohli posts cryptic one-word tweet with apt picture amid severe criticism over form; sends Twitter into meltdown

Former India captain Virat Kohli is enduring a rough patch with the bat over the past few months. There have been growing concerns over Kohli's form significantly after his repeated failures in England; in five innings across different formats, the Indian batter has failed to cross the 20-run mark. In his last outing in the second ODI of the series, Kohli did make a strong start but gave his wicket away cheaply, nicking a length delivery outside off from left-armer David Willey for an easy catch for Jos Buttler.

Kohli's poor form has drawn widespread attention from fans and former cricketers alike. In fact, Pakistan captain Babar Azam also took to his official Twitter profile to lend his support to Kohli, telling him to “stay strong” amid the rough patch. In the press conference following the 2nd ODI, both Indian captain Rohit Sharma and England's Jos Buttler backed Kohli to come out strongly from the tough phase.

Amid the constant discussions over the 33-year-old's batting struggles, Kohli took to his official Twitter profile to share a motivational quote with a cryptic one word caption - ‘Perspective’.

The quote read, “What if I fall? Oh, but darling, what if you fly?”

The quote is essentially intended to encourage someone who is going through struggles, or is doubting themselves over any particular task.

Kohli's long spell without an international century has been talked-about at length, but he slammed consistent 50+ scores since; however, since his international return earlier this year, Kohli has registered scores of 11 and 20 in the rescheduled fifth Test, 1 and 11 in two T20Is, and 16 in the second ODI at Lord's.

The batter will return to action in the third and final ODI of the series against England in Manchester, which is likely to be his last bit of international action at least until late August. Kohli has been rested for the West Indies tour that comprises of three ODIs and five T20Is, which starts July 29.

