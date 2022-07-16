Watch: Fans chase MS Dhoni, take running selfies with him after former India captain spotted walking on London street

A number of former Indian cricketers including batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, ex-captains Sourav Ganguly and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, and Suresh Raina among others are currently in England. The former players also marked their presence in India's second ODI of the series against England at Lord's on Thursday. The three-match series is currently level at 1-1 with the final ODI scheduled to take place on Sunday in Manchester.

Dhoni, who led India between 2007-2016, has been in England since before his birthday on July 7 and had also attended a match from India's T20I series against England earlier.

On Saturday, a fan video of Dhoni went viral where he could be seen walking on the streets of London. A large number of Indian fans chased after the former India captain, some even clicking a running selfie while the others keeping pace with the security personnel surrounding him to get a glimpse of their idol.

Dhoni retired from international cricket in 2020 but continues to play for the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League. During CSK's final group game in the 2022 edition of the tournament, Dhoni had confirmed that he will return for another season, insisting that he hopes the tournament will be played across the country and he would have the opportunity to thank the fans personally.

On Thursday, Dhoni also reunited with Suresh Raina ahead of the Lord's ODI, sending the CSK fans into a frenzy. Raina played under Dhoni's captaincy for both, India and Chennai Super Kings until 2021.

Earlier, India had faced a crushing 100-run defeat in Lord's merely a day after Rohit Sharma's men had secured a dominant 10-wicket win over the English team. India had won the T20I series 2-1 while the rescheduled fifth and final Test saw England produce a brilliant performance to draw the series 2-2.

