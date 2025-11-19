The Guwahati riddle: First insight into the pitch for India vs South Africa 2nd Test

Guwahati’s Barsapara Stadium will host its first Test, looking anything but anonymous. On paper, it’s a blank slate; in reality, it already carries the fingerprints of 373-run ODI totals, 230-plus T20 chases, and a couple of ugly collapses. Barsapara pitch relaid.(@assamcric/x.com)

So, keeping away from the new venue cliché and the limited-overs data starts to sketch a very specific kind of Test pitch.

What Barasapara’s white-ball stats tell us

In ODIs, Barsapara has hosted 8 matches: teams batting first and chasing have won four each, with an average first-innings score of 225 and second-innings 183.

The ceiling is high. India’s 373/7 vs Sri Lanka sits at the top of the ODI tree here, while the lowest total is a shudder-including 50 all out by England Women. The highest successful chase - 326/2 by India vs West Indies - underlines that when the surface is true, the outfield fast and the ball hard, chasing big isn’t a fantasy.

T20 numbers sharpen the picture. Barsapara has seen 7 T20Is, with teams batting first and second winning three each. The average first-innings score is 161, the second-innings average is 153.

The high point of the chaos is familiar: India’s 237/3 against South Africa in 2022 - followed by South Africa’s 221/3 in reply - remains the highest total at the venue and one of the great both sides went berserk nights in Indian T20 history. At the other end, India’s 118 all out vs Australia and multiple women’s games around the 120-130 mark show that once the ball grips, even international line-ups can be made to crawl.

Now, let us add the final layer: the soil. After Eden Gardens’ three-day minefield drew heat, the Barsapara pitch, according to BCCI and curator briefings, is expected to offer more pace and bounce and, crucially, turn at pace.

Put together, the dossier suggests a Test that bends in stages rather than breaks from ball one.

What can we expect in Guwahati?

Days 1-2 should look closer to the Limited Overs template: true bounce, value for shots, but enough carry for the pacers to threaten on Test lengths.

Days 3-4 are where Barsapara’s other personality kicks in - the part that produced the 50 and 118 all outs. That’s the territory of the spinners, with reverse swing riding the same abrasive red soil surface.

So Guwahati is unlikely to be another Kolkata-style lottery, and just as unlikely to be a 600-run highway. If the white-ball evidence holds, the first Test at Barsapara should be decided not by toss, but by who handles a pitch that stays honest early and then punishes any side that pretends it still is.