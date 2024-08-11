The Hundred 2024 Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets: Fantasy XI Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss analysis
Birmingham Phoenix currently sit in third place in the table with 8 points, occupying the last eliminator spot
Things are heating up at the top of the table in the Men’s Hundred, with Trent Rockets visiting the Birmingham Phoenix in a crucial playoff race clash. Birmingham Phoenix currently sit in third place in the table with 8 points, occupying the last eliminator spot, and Trent Rockets are right on their heels on 6 points. Rockets will be disappointed in throwing away what looked to be a certain victory against Southern Brave which would have put them in the playoff spots, while Phoenix dismantled the Welsh Fire for a win in their previous encounter.
LAST FIVE MATCHES RESULTS
BIRMINGHAM PHOENIX: W W L W W
TRENT ROCKETS: W L L W L
LIKELY PLAYING XIs
BIRMINGHAM PHOENIX LIKELY XI
Batters: Ben Duckett, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell
Allrounders: Moeen Ali, Dan Mousley, Benny Howell
Wicketkeeper: Jamie Smith
Bowlers: Sean Abbott, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Chris Wood
TRENT ROCKETS LIKELY XI
Batters: Alex Hales, Joe Root, Adam Lyth
Allrounders: Rovman Powell, Lewis Gregory, Imad Wasim
Wicketkeeper: Tom Banton
Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Luke Wood, Sam Cook, John Turner
STATISTICAL PERFORMANCE (BIRMINGHAM PHOENIX)
1. TIM SOUTHEE
Kiwi Tim Southee has had a solid Hundred so far, with 8 wickets in 6 matches. The seam and carry of Edgbaston should aid his bowling.
INNINGS - 7
WICKETS - 11
STRIKE RATE – 12.70
ECONOMY RATE – 5.89
AVERAGE – 15.00
2. BEN DUCKETT
Ben Duckett has been on a tear this season of the Hundred, racking up 210 runs in just 4 innings at a strike-rate of 173.55. He has been one of the best batters in the tournament.
INNINGS: 27
RUNS: 832
AVERAGE: 36.17
STRIKE RATE: 144.70
50s/100s: 5/0
Players who can make a difference (BIRMINGHAM PHOENIX)
1. Sean Abbott
Sean Abbott pitched in with his second 4-fer of the season in the last match. Similar to Southee, the seaming conditions of Edgbaston would play to the Aussie’s strengths.
2. Moeen Ali
The Birmingham Phoenix captain has finally found some form after a rough start to the season, contributing with 60 in their win over Welsh Fire while opening.
STATISTICAL PERFORMANCE (TRENT ROCKETS)
1. TOM BANTON
Tom Banton is the top scorer for the Rockets this season with 200 runs in 6 innings, at a strike-
rate of 156. He is also one of the top-scorers in the tournament.
INNINGS: 27
RUNS: 524
AVERAGE: 19.41
STRIKE RATE: 133.67
50s/100s: 2/0
2. IMAD WASIM
Imad Wasim has been economical and tight in line and length with his spin in the Hundred. He has 8 wickets in 6 matches this season.
INNINGS: 8
WICKETS: 10
STRIKE RATE: 15.00
ECONOMY RATE: 5.00
AVERAGE: 15.00
Players who can make a difference (TRENT ROCKETS)
1. Joe Root
In a team filled with powerful batters, Joe Root has had an impressive season with his stroke-making and consistency for the Trent Rockets.
2. Rashid Khan
Rashid was taken apart by Kieron Pollard in the previous game, but is still one of the best bowlers in world cricket and will be looking to bounce back with a traditionally strong spell.
TEAMS HEAD TO HEAD RECORD
In 6 matches in the men’s Hundred, Phoenix slightly edge the head-to-head with 3 wins to 2, along with 1 no result.
MATCHES: 6
BIRMINGHAM PHOENIX WON: 3
TRENT ROCKETS WON: 2
NO RESULT: 1
VENUE AND PITCH
The Edgbaston pitch is amongst the best in England for supporting pacers, who will look to take advantage of the swinging conditions to take early wickets. Batters will want to see out these overs and attack the spinners, who tend to be expensive in Birmingham. The average first innings score is 154.
FANTASY XI
Wicketkeeper: Tom Banton
Batters: Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Liam Livingstone, Alex Hales
Allrounders: Moeen Ali, Imad Wasim, Rovman Powell
Bowlers: Sean Abbott, Tim Southee, Rashid Khan
BACKUP PLAYERS:
Batter: Jacob Bethell
Bowler: Luke Wood
All-rounder: Benny Howell