The Hundred: Sunrisers Leeds signs Pakistan leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed

New Delhi: Amid scrutiny over whether new Indian investors would effect an IPL-style shadow ban at The Hundred, it was a big moment for Pakistan leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed who Sunrisers Leeds signed at the men’s auction in London on Thursday. Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed in action. (REUTERS)

Sunrisers acquired him for £190,000 ( ₹2,34,59,395) after a bidding war with Trent Rocks, making him the first Pakistani player bought by an Indian-owned franchise.

Several Pakistan players have previously played for global T20 teams owned or part-owned by IPL franchises, but no active Pakistan internationals have featured in the IPL since 2008 due to long-running geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan.

Two Pakistan internationals - Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim - appeared in last year’s tournament, which was the final edition before new investors took control.

No Pakistan players have featured in South Africa’s SA20, which launched in 2023. In the UAE’s ILT20, franchises controlled by the owners of MI London and Southern Brave have not signed a Pakistan player across four seasons.

This year, more than 50 Pakistani players – including Shaheen Afridi, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Saim Ayub – registered for The Hundred draft.

Richard Gould, the ECB’s chief executive, insisted last year that the involvement of Pakistani players in The Hundred would be unaffected by the league’s privatisation.

The other Pakistani player acquired by a franchise in The Hundred auction was spinner Usman Tariq, who sold for £140,000 ( ₹1,72,82,356) to Birmingham Phoenix – part-owned by American investment group Knighthead Capital Management and the rest by Warwickshire County Cricket club.

Out of the eight franchises, at least four of them have an Indian ownership – either absolute or partial. Indian company RPSG Group purchased 70% of Manchester Super Giants. RPSG’s portfolio of investments include IPL side Lucknow Super Giants and Durban’s Super Giants in the SA20.

The Sun Group owns IPL side Sunrisers Hyderabad and Sunrisers Eastern Cape in South Africa. Meanwhile, MI London is owned by the Indian multi-billionaire Ambani family. Their company, Reliance Industries Limited, also owns Mumbai Indians. GMR Group, which also owns IPL franchise Delhi Capitals, also have a 49% stake in Southern Brave for £48m.

BBC Sport reported on February 17 that there is an unwritten rule conveyed to player agents that Pakistan cricketers would not be considered by Indian-owned sides for The Hundred auction.

Following that report, English all-rounder Moeen Ali had warned that players will take action if they believe that Pakistani signings are being boycotted by Indian owners in the Hundred, saying such discriminatory behaviour “can’t happen in the UK.”

In an email to franchises later, English media reported that the ECB warned that teams would face action if there is evidence of discrimination in their recruitment for this season’s competition.

In the auction held for the women’s edition on Wednesday, no Pakistan cricketer was picked by the franchises.

Social media did not respond kindly to Sunrisers Leeds’ player announcement on X as several Indian fans called for boycotts, urging owner Kavya Maran to introspect.