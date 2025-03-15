'Their strength is that it's difficult to assemble…': Mumbai Indians get five-star review ahead of IPL 2025

Former India opener Aakash Chopra shared his assessment of the Mumbai Indians' squad for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. The five-time champions had a forgettable last season as the return of Hardik Pandya and his elevation to captaincy role also grabbed the majority of the limelight rather than their performance. They finished at the bottom of the points table but retained the core for the 2025 edition and strengthened their squad with some big picks in the mega auction, including Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar and Will Jacks. Hardik Pandya will lead Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025.(X Image/@mipaltan)

They let go of Ishan Kishan and Tim David from their power-pack batting line-up but still have one of the most balanced units. Having the likes of Indian superstars Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya in the batting line-up is a great privilege that not many teams have in the league.

Chopra suggested that the MI have the best starting XI in the league this season, with match-winners at every position.

"Their strength is that it's difficult to assemble a better 11 or 12 than this. They have all the best players. You can start from Rohit Sharma, then Ryan Rickelton and Will Jacks, it's great if you wish to play both, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya. After that, Naman Dhir will still be left. The depth is incredible," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

Can you find a better trio for the Wankhede pitch?

The former cricketer turned commentator further analysed Mumbai's bowling attack, which comprised three wicket-taking pace options: Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah.

"If we check their bowling, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah. Can you find a better trio for the Wankhede pitch where the ball moves a little and wickets fall in the powerplay? You have got the best possible options available. In spin, they have Mitchell Santner and Mujeeb Ur Rahman. So the first 12 is outstanding," Chopra added.

However, Mumbai Indians are expected to miss the services of the pace attack leader Bumrah for the initial matches of the league. The right-arm paceman who sustained a back injury earlier this year is yet to recover fully from it. He has been steadily increasing his workload at nets and match simulations but yet to receive fitness certificate from the NCA.