'They did not win when he was there as well': Aakash Chopra doubts SA can win T20 World Cup without AB De Villiers

Despite having a strong line-up over the years, the South Africa cricket team has not been able to win a World Cup trophy yet. In 1999, being led by Hansie Cronje, South Africa saw a sensational all-round performance from Lance Klusener, while Jonty Rhodes made headlines for his brisk batting and dynamic fielding. Yet, the Proteas drew the semifinal against Australia and crashed out on Net Run Rate in one of the most memorable cricket matches in history.

In 2015, South Africa again had a strong squad being led by AB de Villiers in the ODI World Cup, but once again they lost to New Zealand and bid the World Cup an emotional goodbye. Over the years, South Africa have had some of the best T20 batsmen -- Quinton de Kock, Morne Morkel, AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis, JP Duminy - and yet it has not resulted in them winning T20 World Cup trophies either.

Now, de Villiers has officially announced that his retirement will stand final and will not be changed. For Proteas fans, who were hoping to win the T20 World Cup this year, this is a sad turn of affairs with the quality of the South Africa team declining over the years.

But former India cricketer Aakash Chopra believes that even if de Villiers was playing, it may still have been enough for them to win the World Cup.

"The chances of their progressing would have been better if AB de Villiers was there but if he is not there, it is impossible to get a player of his quality. The team still has good players but is it a team that can win the World Cup, I personally don't think so," Chopra said in a response to a question asked by a fan on his Youtube video.

"This team can do well, trouble a few people and spoil other teams' parties but they might not be able to win the World Cup because wherever it happens, whether in India or the UAE, I have my reservations with regards to their chances to win the tournament in these conditions," he added.

"The first thing is whether they can win the World Cup is a big question. They did not win when AB de Villiers was there as well. They play well but something happens when they come for an ICC trophy.

"At this point in time, the team is not that good. Let's be fair, don't count them out. They are a good team, they fight but they are also a team that struggles at the end and chokes at times. They don't really know how to close the big moments. That problem has been there with this team," Chopra signed off.

