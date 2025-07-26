Tim David uses Andre Russell's bat, smashes fastest T20I ton for Australia; 11 towering sixes bring the house down

Middle-order batter Tim David brought the house down as he smashed the fastest-ever century by an Australian in T20Is on Saturday. The right-handed batter scored 102 runs off 37 balls with the help of 6 fours and 11 sixes to help Australia chase down a steep total of 215 with six wickets in hand and 23 balls to spare at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts. With this win, the visitors have gained an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series. Tim David smashed his maiden T20I century

Tim David's ton is also the third-fastest T20I century against any Test-playing nation. The right-handed batter, who was a part of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL-winning campaign earlier this year, came to bat in the sixth over after skipper Mitchell Marsh lost his wicket.

David did not waste any time getting his eye in, and he started to go after the bowling from ball No.1. He did not spare any bowler; however, he reserved the most brutal treatment for Gudakesh Motie as he smashed him for four consecutive sixes. The 10th over of the innings went for 28 runs as David completed a 16-ball half-century

David also got a life when he was batting on 90. However, if he were even to be dismissed, the result of the game wouldn't have changed, as Australia had raced ahead in the chase.

The right-hander walked in the middle with Australia in a spot of bother at 61/3. Known for his finishing abilities in the shortest format, David ensured that he stayed at the crease for a long haul and took Windies bowlers to the cleaners.

David and Mitchell Owen formed an unbeaten 128-run stand for the fifth wicket, the highest 5th-wicket partnership for Australia in the shortest format. This partnership broke the previous best of 97 between Marsh and Tim David.

Owen remained unbeaten on 36 not out off 16 balls.

What Tim David said after his onslaught?

After his mind-blowing innings, Tim David revealed that he used Andre Russell's bat for the third T20I against West Indies. The Windies all-rounder had bid adieu to international cricket after the second T20I against Australia at Sabina Park, Jamaica.

“I've spent a lot of time working on power hitting, but now I'm working on my shot selection. I've been carrying that Dre Russ bat around for a year and it felt like it was the best time to use it,” said David at the presentation ceremony after being adjudged as Player of the Match.

“Was just having a great time in the middle playing for Australia. It was nice to have a period at home and get my body right. I didn't think I would get the opportunity to get a hundred for Australia, so I'm stoked,” he added.