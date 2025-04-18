Travis Head locked in on Rohit Sharma all innings in IPL 2025 as fans call Aussie star ‘obsessed’ with MI great

Even before a single ball was bowled in MI's innings against Sunrisers, Thursday night’s IPL clash had plenty at stake. But amidst the flurry of boundaries, wickets, and pressure, a quieter subplot played out; one that involved a long-time admirer of Rohit Sharma, Travis Head, watching the MI batter from close quarters and, eventually, helping in dismissing him. Travis Head was locked in on Rohit Sharma(X)

The moment came in the fourth over of Mumbai’s innings. Rohit Sharma, fresh off a couple of sixes, tried to cut a short ball from Pat Cummins, only to edge it straight into the safe hands of Travis Head. But what followed made fans take notice. As Rohit turned and began his walk back to the pavilion, Head's eyes remained locked on him; unblinking, unmoved.

It wasn't the first time when Head had close shave with Rohit, either. On different occasions, fans noticed Head locking in at the MI superstar as the latter arrived on the field as an Impact Player. In fact, one fan also posted a collage of different moments when Head observed Rohit from close quarters.

What added layers to the moment was Head’s past reverence for Rohit Sharma. In multiple interviews over the years, the Australian left-hander has described Rohit as one of his favourite batters. He has publicly praised Rohit's effortless timing, calm demeanour, and leadership qualities. In one past clip, Head had even stated that he hoped to share a dressing room with Rohit someday.

Regardless, Head remains a fiery competitor on the field, and has been one of the primary reasons for multiple heartbreaks for Rohit and his men in Indian colours. The left-handed famously smashed a century in the 2023 ODI World Cup final to help Australia beat India at home; a few months prior to the title clash, Head had scored a century to help the Aussies beat Rohit's side in the final of the World Test Championship, too.

As for the match on Thursday, Mumbai Indians chased down Sunrisers' 162-run target with four wickets and 11 balls to spare. Will Jacks and Suryakumar Yadav stitched together a crucial stand, while Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma saw the team home.