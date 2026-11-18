India are ready to lock horns with New Zealand over a two-Test series after success in the limited-overs series. But Test matches are going to be a different prospect. For one thing, the Indians haven't won a Test series in New Zealand since 2008-09. Since that rare triumph, they have lost twice, including a 2-0 whitewash last time around.

Gautam Gambhir scored 445 runs in three Tests. (AP)

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In their cricket history, India have beaten New Zealand in New Zealand just twice, with the first occasion coming in 1967-68. That was also India's first trip to the Antipodean nation. So far, they have travelled there 10 times for a Test rubber. Here we look at how Mahendra Singh Dhoni's men triumphed in 2008-09 and how head coach Gautam Gambhir, then in the capacity of a player, played a huge role in that.

1st Test, Hamilton

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Dhoni won the toss and decided to have a field. Ishant Sharma (4/73), Zaheer Khan (2/70) and Munaf Patel (3/60) shone as the Kiwis were bowled out for 279. MoM Sachin Tendulkar then scored 160 to help India reach a massive 520. Gambhir also made an important 72 as an opener. Rahul Dravid (66) and Zaheer (51 not out) were the other fifty-makers. After conceding a massive first-innings lead of 241, the hosts couldn't do any better in their second innings and eventually set a target of 39 runs, which India reached in 5.2 overs with 10 wickets in hand, with Gambhir scoring 30 off 18 balls, studded with six fours. It was India's first Test win in New Zealand since 1975-76. Harbhajan Singh took 6/63 in the second innings.

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Deep Dive How many runs did Gautam Gambhir score in India's 2008-09 Test series in New Zealand? Gambhir scored 445 runs at an average of 89, finishing as the series' top run-getter. His scores included 72 at Hamilton, 137 at Napier and 167 at Wellington. How did Gautam Gambhir help India avoid defeat in the Napier Test? After India were forced to follow on, Gambhir led the second-innings fightback with 137. His partnership in a 476/4 innings helped India secure a draw. What was the result of India's 2008-09 Test series in New Zealand? India won the series 2-1, with victory in the first Test at Hamilton and draws in Napier and Wellington. It was India's last Test series win in New Zealand, according to the articles.

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: India's tryst with history in a land far, far away 2nd Test, Napier {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: India's tryst with history in a land far, far away 2nd Test, Napier {{/usCountry}}

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After deciding to bat first on a belter of a wicket, New Zealand posted a mammoth 619/9d thanks to big runs from Jesse Ryder (201), Ross Taylor (151) and Brendon McCullum (115). India were bowled out for 309, and the follow-on was enforced. Staring a defeat in the face, the visitors showed great character in their second innings (476/4), with Gambhir leading the charge with 137. VVS Laxman also played a nice hand of 124 not out as the match ended in a draw.

3rd Test, Wellington

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New Zealand won the toss and put India into bat, and the visitors scored a respectable total of 379 with Tendulkar, Dhoni and Harbhajan scoring 62, 52 and 60 respectively. Zaheer then came into his own with a 5/65 as the Kiwis were bundled out for 197. With a historic series win in sight, India got defensive and went on to bat much longer than they should have in their second innings as MoM Gambhir (167) scored his second century of the series. India declared their second innings on 434/7, with an overall lead of 616. Despite the visitors declaring late, the Kiwis (281/8) barely survived another defeat. Gambhir finished the series as the top run-getter with 445 runs at an astounding average of 89.

What happened in 1967-68?

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It was the first time India won a Test series in New Zealand. Four matches were played, and India took the rubber 3-1 under Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi. India won the first, third and fourth games in Dunedin, Wellington and Auckland. New Zealand won the second Test at Christchurch.

Legendary off-spinner Erapalli Prasanna was the top wicket-taker with 21 wickets at an average of 18.79. Left-arm spinner Bishan Bedi was behind Prasanna with 16 wickets. Ajit Wadekar and Farokh Engineer were the top two run-getters for India. Wadekar scored 328 runs at an average of 46.85, while Engineer made 321 at an average of 40.12.