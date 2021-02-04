IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / Twitter abuzz after notable Indian cricketers including Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli tweet on farmers' protest
Ajinkya Rahane (L) and Virat Kohli.(Getty Images)
Ajinkya Rahane (L) and Virat Kohli.(Getty Images)
cricket

Twitter abuzz after notable Indian cricketers including Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli tweet on farmers' protest

Sachin Tendulkar, captain Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, head coach, former India captain Anil Kumble, former India batsman Suresh Raina were some of the renowned names from the Indian cricket fraternity who tweeted on farmers' protest on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 09:00 AM IST

Twitter was abuzz on Wednesday night as notable former and current India cricketers including legendary Sachin Tendulkar and captain Virat Kohli took to Twitter to voice their opinion on the ongoing farmers' protests.

Tendulkar, Kohli, Test vice captain Ajinkya Rahane, limited-overs vice captain Rohit Sharma, head coach Ravi Shastri, former India captain Anil Kumble, former India batsman Suresh Raina were some of the renowned names from the Indian cricket fraternity who tweeted on farmers' protest.

Sachin Tendulkar said 'external forces can be spectators but not participants'.

"India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants. Indians know India and should decide for India. Let's remain united as a nation," Sachin tweeted.


Kohli called for staying united during the hours of disagreements and said farmers are an integral part of our country.

"Let us all stay united in this hour of disagreements. Farmers are an integral part of our country and I'm sure an amicable solution will be found between all parties to bring about peace and move forward together," Kohli posted.


India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane wants everyone to stay united and then work towards resolving the internal issues together.

"There's no issue that cannot be resolved if we stand together as one. Let's remain united and work towards resolving our internal issues #IndiaTogether," Rahane tweeted.


"India has always been stronger when we all stand together and finding a solution is the need of the hour. Our farmers play an important role in our nation’s well being and I am sure everyone will play their roles to find a solution TOGETHER," tweeted limited-overs vice captain Rohit Sharma.


Current India head coach Ravi Shastri called it an 'internal matter' and believed the situation can be 'resolved through dialogue'.

"Agriculture is a very important part of the machinery of the Indian economic system. Farmers are the backbone of any country’s ecosystem. This is an internal matter which I’m sure will be resolved through dialogue. Jai Hind!"


Former Test skipper Anil Kumble also followed with a tweet of his own that said that India is more than capable of taking its internal issues to amicable solutions.

"As the world's largest democracy, India is more than capable of taking her internal issues to amicable solutions. Onwards and upwards. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda," Kumble tweeted.

"We as a country have issues to resolve today and will have issues to resolve tomorrow as well, but that doesn't mean we create a divide or get perturbed by external forces. Everything can be resolved through amicable and unbiased dialogue," tweeted former India batsman Suresh Raina.


Moreover, former India spinner Pragyan Ojha said the country knows how important farmers are, and an outsider's opinion is not needed on an internal matter after international pop star Rihanna extended support to farmers protesting on the borders of India's capital.

On Tuesday, Rihanna took to Twitter to share a news story by CNN on the internet shutdown in several districts of Delhi's neighbouring state Haryana after protestors broke barricades to enter New Delhi and clashed with police in several parts of the national capital during the January 26 'tractor rally' protest organised by farmers

The Ministry of External Affairs, in its statement, on Wednesday said that the government has passed the laws "after a full debate and discussion" and has "initiated a series of talks" to address the farmers' issues. The statement also condemned the violence that broke out during the protests on Republic Day.

The MEA also condemned celebrities, who have drawn attention to the farmers' protest on social media.

"The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible," the statement read alongside hashtags #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.


(With ANI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
farmer protests virat kohli sachin tendulkar
app
Close
Ajinkya Rahane (L) and Virat Kohli.(Getty Images)
Ajinkya Rahane (L) and Virat Kohli.(Getty Images)
cricket

Twitter abuzz after notable Indian cricketers tweet on farmers' protest

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 09:00 AM IST
Sachin Tendulkar, captain Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, head coach, former India captain Anil Kumble, former India batsman Suresh Raina were some of the renowned names from the Indian cricket fraternity who tweeted on farmers' protest on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ajinkya Rahane will be back acting as Virat Kohli's deputy. (Getty Images)
Ajinkya Rahane will be back acting as Virat Kohli's deputy. (Getty Images)
cricket

After Australia high, Ajinkya Rahane readies to slip into Virat Kohli's shadow

By Sanjjeev K Samyal, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:27 PM IST
India vs England: Rahane, who led India to their greatest overseas Test series victory in Australia recently, added that there is no room for complacency against a quality side like England.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli with teammates during a training session at MA Chidambaram Stadium ,in Chennai, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021.(PTI)
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli with teammates during a training session at MA Chidambaram Stadium ,in Chennai, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021.(PTI)
cricket

Two notable omissions in Gambhir's India XI for the first Test against England

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 07:45 AM IST
Former India opener Gautam Gambhir picked India's XI for the first Test against England in Chennai on Friday. Gamhir decided to go with three spinners and two seamers in his side.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dom Bess and Jack Leach (Extreme right) celebrate(SLC)
Dom Bess and Jack Leach (Extreme right) celebrate(SLC)
cricket

Can England spin a surprise?

By Somshuvra Laha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 07:42 AM IST
India vs England: After Underwood, Edmonds and Panesar, will Leach carry forward a trend of left-arm spinners doing well in India?
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson(AP)
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson(AP)
cricket

'A fantastic talent that India has': Williamson heaps praise on India youngster

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 08:35 AM IST
Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan and Navdeep Saini led India's bowling charge in the final two games in Sydney and Brisbane. Of the lot, Kane Williamson sounded the most impressed with Natarajan, whom he played alongside in IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian cricket captian Virat Kohli bats during a practice session ahead of first test match between India and England, at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.(BCCI/ANI Photo)
Indian cricket captian Virat Kohli bats during a practice session ahead of first test match between India and England, at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.(BCCI/ANI Photo)
cricket

'Kohli will have a massive point to prove': Former NZ pacer

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 08:55 AM IST
With so much talk in the media surrounding whether Virat Kohli should continue leading India in Tests with Ajinkya Rahane achieving such an incredible feat in Australia, Mills feels Kohli will be highly motivated to prove his point, for which he's backed the India captain to do with the bat.
READ FULL STORY
Close
T Natarajan in the nets. (BCCI)
T Natarajan in the nets. (BCCI)
cricket

Tamil Nadu include T Natarajan in Vijay Hazare Trophy squad

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 10:34 PM IST
  • Natarajan was part of the XI that claimed the series-clinching win in the Brisbane Test against Australia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jonathan Trott said it is important to get ahead of the opposition early in the Test. (ECB Media)
Jonathan Trott said it is important to get ahead of the opposition early in the Test. (ECB Media)
cricket

Trying to play catch-up always tough in India: Jonathan Trott

By N Ananthanarayanan, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:50 PM IST
  • England batting coach says having firm plans in place against India's spin as well as pace will be crucial to do well in the four-Test series starting on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former India captain Sachin Tendulkar. (Getty Images)
Former India captain Sachin Tendulkar. (Getty Images)
cricket

'External forces can't be participants': Tendulkar, Shastri on Rihanna's tweet

ANI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:35 PM IST
  • Tendulkar said India's sovereignty cannot be compromised and external forces cannot become participants, while Ravi Shastri also had a say on the matter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Quinton de Kock was handed the Test captaincy on a temporary basis for the 2020-21 summer. (Getty Images)
Quinton de Kock was handed the Test captaincy on a temporary basis for the 2020-21 summer. (Getty Images)
cricket

'De Kock will be released from 'burden' of Test captaincy after Pakistan series'

PTI, Rawalpindi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:20 PM IST
As captain, de Kock hasn't been in good form, scoring just 15 and 2 in the two innings as they suffered a seven-wicket loss in the first Test against Pakistan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: England's Test captain Joe Root(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: England's Test captain Joe Root(REUTERS)
cricket

'I have full confidence in his ability in leading the boys': Jonathan Trott

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 07:19 PM IST
During a virtual press conference on Wednesday, Trott said that decision making comes naturally to England’s Test captain Joe Root.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli will be eager to start fresh against England. (Getty Images)
Virat Kohli will be eager to start fresh against England. (Getty Images)
cricket

'He'll be desperate to make his point': Knight expects Kohli to return stronger

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:46 PM IST
  • Former England batsman Nick Knight is confident that Virat Kohli will be highly motivated to set the record straight.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Nasser Hussain(Twitter)
File image of Nasser Hussain(Twitter)
cricket

Nasser Hussain points out the area ‘England could exploit’ in first Test

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:01 PM IST
Hussain opined that captain Root and coach Chris Silverwood have together made the English Test side ‘much better’ in foreign conditions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sri Lankan national cricket team coach Mickey Arthur(REUTERS)
Sri Lankan national cricket team coach Mickey Arthur(REUTERS)
cricket

Sri Lanka head coach Mickey Arthur & Thirimanne test positive for Covid-19

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 05:28 PM IST
  • Sri Lanka are slated to play 2 Tests, 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is in the Caribbean over February and March but they are looking to reschedule the tour after the latest test reports.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP