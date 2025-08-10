‘Two cans on right, kookaburra on left’: Commentator gobsmacked by spectator's one-handed catch on Tim David's six

Tim David smashed a blistering 83 off just 52 balls as Australia made a winning start to their T20I series against South Africa at home. The 17-run win at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin was their ninth straight victory in the format. Tim David scored 83 runs in Australia's 17-run win vs South Africa

David clobbered eight sixes and four boundaries during his knock as Australia set a target of 179. One of those sixes left a commentator gobsmacked after a spectator pulled off a stunning one-handed catch in the stands.

It came off a delivery from Corbin Bosch, which David pulled over square leg for six as the bowler watched in frustration. But what made this maximum special was the fan’s feat — holding “two cans in his right hand and the kookaburra in his left,” as the commentator put it — prompting awe from the commentary box. The camera quickly zoomed in on the smiling spectator as he waved to the cheering crowd behind him.

David stood out in an otherwise poor batting show from Australia. They lost three wickets inside the first 19 balls despite a first-ball six from captain Mitchell Marsh. Cameron Green and David then combined to forge a 40-run stand, before the latter put on a lone battle against the South African attack. Kwena Maphaka was the stand-out bowler for the visitors, finishing with 4 for 20.

In reply, Aiden Markram began South Africa’s chase aggressively, smashing Josh Hazlewood for three fours in the first five balls, but it was the bowler who had the last laugh in the final ball of that over. Young Lhuan-dre looked intent on attacking, but was stopped in his effort by Glenn Maxwell, while Ben Dwarshuis kept Dewald Brevis quiet before removing him.

Tristan Stubbs did find some rhythm, but Ryan Rickleton’s sluggish show kept the pressure building on South Africa. Their 72-run partnership never managed to threaten Australia. Marsh then turned to Hazlewood, whose return spell produced a game-changing double-wicket over. The visitors collapsed, losing four wickets for just three runs and surrendering control.

This was the sixth successive win for Australia over South Africa in T20Is. It was also Australia's ninth straight win in the format - their longest streak ever, going past their previous run of eight such victories between February 2024 and June 2024.