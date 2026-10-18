Uday Saharan’s unbeaten century anchors Punjab after Shubman Gill falls for 1 against Chhattisgarh

Punjab captain Uday Saharan displayed admirable composure and self-belief to guide his side to a position of strength on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group B encounter against Chhattisgarh at the PCA International Cricket Stadium, Ground A, on Sunday.

Shubman Gill was dismissed for 1 against Chhattisgarh. (AFP)

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The 22-year-old struck his third unbeaten first-class century, finishing the day on 106 off 179 deliveries, with 13 boundaries, as Punjab reached 269/4 in 90 overs after opting to bat. Wicketkeeper-batter Salil Arora provided valuable support, remaining unbeaten on 38 off 76 balls as the pair ensured Punjab ended the day on a positive note.

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For Saharan, the innings was about more than just accumulating runs. With India captain Shubman Gill in the Punjab dressing room, the young skipper had an opportunity to share the field with one of the country's leading batters. Such a presence could potentially add to the pressure on a young player entrusted with leadership responsibilities. Saharan, however, appeared unperturbed, trusting his own game and allowing his innings to develop at its own pace.

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{{^usCountry}} His century was built on patience, sound judgement and an ability to withstand the pressure of a demanding first-class contest. Rather than chasing quick runs, Saharan focused on preserving his wicket and capitalising on scoring opportunities. When he reached the three-figure mark, he looked towards the sky and thanked God, a heartfelt celebration that captured the significance of the milestone. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His century was built on patience, sound judgement and an ability to withstand the pressure of a demanding first-class contest. Rather than chasing quick runs, Saharan focused on preserving his wicket and capitalising on scoring opportunities. When he reached the three-figure mark, he looked towards the sky and thanked God, a heartfelt celebration that captured the significance of the milestone. {{/usCountry}}

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Punjab's innings had begun with a cautious approach. Vihaan Malhotra made 40 off 77 balls, while Harnoor Singh contributed 20 off 70 deliveries. The opening partnership was worth 55 before Harnoor was trapped leg-before by Ajay Mandal in the 23rd over. Malhotra followed shortly afterwards, falling leg-before to Dharmendrasinh Jadeja for 40, leaving Punjab at 65/2.

The spotlight then shifted to Gill, whose presence had added considerable interest to the contest. However, his stay was brief. The India skipper managed just one run off five deliveries before left-arm spinner Mandal beat him with a cleverly disguised delivery that turned past the batter and crashed into the stumps. Gill's dismissal at 68/3 was a significant moment for Chhattisgarh, with Mandal demonstrating the value of variation and deception in red-ball cricket.

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Prabhsimran Singh subsequently joined Saharan and helped rebuild the innings through a crucial 130-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Prabhsimran's 62 off 133 balls, including six fours and a six, was an exercise in patience, providing the Punjab captain with the stability required to take charge of the innings.

The partnership carried Punjab to 198 before Jadeja removed Prabhsimran in the 67th over. Yet Chhattisgarh could not build on that breakthrough. Saharan continued to bat with assurance, while Arora settled in alongside him for an unbroken 71-run stand that carried Punjab through the final 24 overs without further damage.

Jadeja was Chhattisgarh's most expensive bowler despite claiming two wickets, conceding 92 runs in 29 overs. Mandal returned figures of 2/60 from 22 overs and provided the visitors with their other breakthroughs. Captain Sandeep Warrier and the remaining bowlers kept the scoring largely under control, but Punjab's middle order held firm.

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At stumps, Punjab had reached 269/4 at a run rate of 2.99, with Saharan unbeaten on 106 and Arora on 38. With six wickets still available, the hosts will look to build a substantial first-innings total on Day 2.

For now, Saharan's assured hundred has been the defining contribution of the opening day. While Gill's early departure supplied the talking point, it was the young Punjab captain's temperament, discipline and self-belief that ultimately put his team in command.

Brief Scores

Punjab 269/4 in 90 overs (Uday Saharan 106*, Prabhsimran Singh 62, Vihaan Malhotra 40, Salil Arora 38*; Dharmendrasinh Jadeja 2/92, Ajay Mandal 2/60) against Chhattisgarh.