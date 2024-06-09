Uganda's 39 all out vs West Indies lowest team total in T20 World Cup: Check five smallest team totals in T20WC history

Two-time champions West Indies on Sunday hammered Uganda by 134 runs to claim their second straight win in the ongoing 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup. Akeal Hosein set up the match early for the home team at the Providence Stadium in Guyana as he picked up a five-wicket haul in the first seven overs of the match. Uganda looked clueless through the spell and had no way to counter him as the visitors eventually succumbed to the joint lowest team total in the history of the T20 World Cup. West Indies wicket keeper Nicholas Pooran jumps into the air in celebration as his teammate Akeal Hosein bowled out Uganda's Dineshkumar Nakrani, left, for a duck during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium (AP)

Opting to bat first, West Indies were kept quiet in the opening two overs before Johnson Charles went offensive against the pacers and was shortly joined by Nicholas Pooran, who smashed three quick sixes. However, Uganda struck at regular intervals, with none of the Windies batters managing to score big or even get a fifty, before pulling off a super impressive bowling in the death overs. Yet, the target of 174 seemed hefty on the Guyana surface.

In response, Uganda were sent six down for just 22 runs in the first 37 balls of the innings, with Hosein picking five of them, before Alzarri Joseph ran through the lower order to bundle the visitors for just 39 runs in 12 overs. Hosein's 5 for 11 is now the best bowling figure for West Indies in T20 World Cup history, bettering 4/15 by Samuel Badree against Bangladesh in Mirpur in 2014, and the second best for the team in T20I cricket after Obed McCoy's 6/17 against India in 2022.

Here are the lowest all-out totals in T20 World Cup history:

39 - NED vs SL, Chattogram, 2014

39 - UGA vs WI, Providence, 2024*

44 - NED vs SL, Sharjah, 2021

55 - WI vs ENG, Dubai, 2021

58 - UGA vs AFG, Guyana, 2024

For West Indies, the emphatic victory margin of 134 runs is now the second-biggest ever in the tournament after Sri Lanka's 172-run win against Kenya in 2007. It is also the biggest win for West Indies in all T20Is, bettering the 84-run win against Pakistan in Mirpur in the 2014 World Cup.