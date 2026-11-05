UP’s quiet revival has a collective heartbeat

After years of falling short in the Ranji Trophy knockout race, Uttar Pradesh has begun the 2026-27 season with the look of a side that believes again. They closed the first phase with a second place finish in Elite Group A, securing two wins from three matches: an innings-and-267-run demolition of Bihar, a 68-run victory over Goa, and draws against Puducherry and Baroda.

Uttar Pradesh batter Rinku Singh (HT_PRINT)

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Captain Aryan Juyal is careful not to claim that the turnaround rests on one department or one player. For him, the points table is simply evidence of a squad learning to share responsibility.

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“Great effort by the team, as the points table shows,” Juyal said on Thursday. “We played very well. I think all three departments played very well. There were some outstanding performances.”

UP have not been dependent on the same names in every game; instead, different players have taken over when the match demanded it. “It is important that when it was required at different times, different people stepped in. That is what makes a collective effort,” he said.

Juyal has embraced both the responsibility and the education that comes with leading a large squad. “As a captain, first of all, obviously, when you lead such a big team, you get to learn a lot,” he said. “And when your team performs so well, your confidence also builds up.”

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{{^usCountry}} He admitted he wanted to contribute more with the bat, but pointed to two crucial innings as personally satisfying. His 74 against Goa was the top score in UP’s second innings and anchored a tense defence of 235; Kartik Yadav and Zeeshan Ansari then took seven wickets each across the match as Goa collapsed for 167. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He admitted he wanted to contribute more with the bat, but pointed to two crucial innings as personally satisfying. His 74 against Goa was the top score in UP’s second innings and anchored a tense defence of 235; Kartik Yadav and Zeeshan Ansari then took seven wickets each across the match as Goa collapsed for 167. {{/usCountry}}

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“And definitely, I wanted to contribute a little more with the bat,” Juyal said. “But the two crucial innings that I scored were so good. And I feel that when it was required, the team stepped up.”

That innings also reflected his partnership with Karan Sharma, with the pair adding 86 for the third wicket, UP’s best stand in that innings.

The season’s early evidence suggests UP’s strength is breadth rather than reliance on a few stars. Against Goa, Kartik Yadav’s seven wickets in the second innings broke the chase open, while Zeeshan Ansari matched him with seven in the game and Vansh Chaudhary took five.

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“Whether it was Kartik, Zeeshan, Vansh, or Karan in bowling—in this match, it was Karan. And similarly, in batting. And it was very good,” he said.

The Baroda game offered another example. Adarsh Singh struck 162 and Madhav Kaushik 137 in a 309-run opening partnership, putting UP in control after Baroda had made 355. Juyal made 67, while Karan Sharma helped the side secure a first-innings lead.

Prashant Veer, meanwhile, gave the captain another reason for optimism by taking three wickets on the final day against Baroda. Juyal saw it as further proof that UP could dominate for long stretches.

“Yes, definitely,” he said when asked whether those wickets had lifted the side. “We made a good round of the first half. But nevertheless, it was a very good effort. It was never that we were weak or anything. We dominated them all four days. So that shows the character.”

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For Juyal, the difference is not merely talent. It is the culture created around the group.

“The collective effort comes only when there is camaraderie in the team,” Juyal said. “And right through, hats off to the support staff, Gyanu sir and all our coaches. They gave the environment to such players so that everyone can give their best. I think that was important.”

He stressed that players feel heard, regardless of seniority. “Everyone feels that anyone can speak and give suggestions in the team,” he said. “Aadhar Shah is a new guy. He did well in the first match. The team gave him an environment to do well.”

That openness has helped newcomers settle quickly and allowed established players to express themselves without fear. It is a small detail, but in a long four-day competition, it may be the difference between a promising start and a genuine knockout push.

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UP knows the real examination is still to come. Vidarbha, the defending champions, and Jammu & Kashmir await in the remaining league fixtures, and Juyal is already thinking about conditions, selection and match-ups.

“We have a lot of time to plan,” he said. “Vidarbha is definitely a very good opponent. Last year, we lost a close match to them. We could have won. This year, we will try. They have a good competition. We will definitely plan.”

For now, though, UP can take confidence from a first phase in which batting partnerships, spin attacks and individual breakthroughs have all arrived when needed. Juyal’s message is clear: this is not a team carried by individuals, but a group finally playing as one.

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