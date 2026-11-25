Usman Khawaja has proposed a collective admission of responsibility by members of the Australian team that toured South Africa in 2018 to put an end to the long-standing Sandpapergate controversy. Khawaja said he approached Cricket Australia (CA) chief executive Todd Greenberg with a suggested peace deal.

Usman Khawaja responded to Pat Cummins' presser on Sandpapergate more less

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Speaking on The Grade Cricketer podcast on Wednesday, the former Australia opener shared the wording of the proposed joint statement. It read: “We accept knowledge as a team that we knew we were ball tampering by artificially altering the condition of the ball in South Africa in 2018.

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“Whether it was sandpaper or by any other means is irrelevant. We knew what we were doing and we take full responsibility as a team and squad for our actions, something we should have done eight years ago.

“Furthermore, we would like to acknowledge that Steven [Smith], Cameron [Bancroft] and David [Warner] paid an enormous price for the sake of the team, for which we are sorry and eternally grateful.”

The proposal comes amid conflicting statements from members of the 2018 Australian team. While Khawaja's claims about the infamous Cape Town incident in his autobiography, ‘Sabr’, were backed by David Warner and Chadd Sayers, others, including Mitchell Starc, Peter Handscomb and Josh Hazlewood, steered clear of the controversy, while Cummins gave a straightforward “no” during his 68-minute press conference earlier this month. However, days later, Cameron Bancroft, the main culprit in the incident, sided with Khawaja.

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{{^usCountry}} Khawaja also revealed Greenberg's response to the peace deal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Khawaja also revealed Greenberg's response to the peace deal. {{/usCountry}}

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“[Greenberg] was like, ‘Yeah, look, I’m not sure. I’ll get in touch with the other parties and I’ll let you know. But I’m not sure if this is going to fly’.

“He said to me, ‘Look, no matter what, at least we can look each other in the eye and say that we are trying everything possible’.”

The veteran cricketer also responded to Cummins' press conference in Sydney, saying it left him deeply disappointed. The two had actually been in contact that same week, before Cummins went public to reject Khawaja's account of events in South Africa and repeatedly questioned his character and integrity.

"That was a really difficult time for me too, because it kind of felt like everyone thought that I just made this up and I was lying about this," Khawaja said.

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He added: "I've always loved Pat Cummins, the person and the leader. I just was never expecting him to come out and attack me personally like that."

Despite the disagreement, Khawaja said his intention was not to create further divisions within Australian cricket. Instead, he hopes a collective acknowledgement of what happened could help those involved move forward.