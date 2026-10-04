India have had a fairly successful campaign at the Asian Games 2026, as they finished with 85 medals, their second-most successful campaign at the Asian Games 2026. They won 21 gold medals in this edition. One of the most significant golds for India came from the Indian men's cricket team, which beat arch-rivals Pakistan in the final of the competition. One of the key members of this Indian team was Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who opened the innings in both the semi-final and the final. As he won the gold medal, the 15-year-old batting sensation broke a massive Asian Games record for India.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi creates Asian Games history at 15 (PTI)

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At 15 years, 6 months, and 6 days old, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became the youngest Indian ever to win a gold medal at the Asian Games in history. The record was previously held by shooter Saurabh Chaudhary. At the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta, Chaudhary won the gold medal in the men's 10m air pistol event at 16 years, 3 months, and 9 days old.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi played a key role for India in the semi-final of the Asian Games 2026 against Sri Lanka. He scored 38 from 21 balls on a tricky and turning pitch in Nisshin, in an innings that included 6 fours and 2 sixes. In the final, he scored 15 from 9, before being dismissed by Saim Ayub.ALSO READ: Saim Ayub's ‘baby cradle’ send-off for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi adds fresh edge to India vs Pakistan clash in Asian Games 2026 gold medal match

Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma help India defeat Pakistan and win Asian Games gold.

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Deep Dive Who is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and why is he significant in Asian Games history? Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is a 15-year-old cricketer who became India's youngest-ever gold medallist at the Asian Games 2026, breaking the previous record held by shooter Saurabh Chaudhary. How did India secure its win against Pakistan in the Asian Games 2026 final? India scored 211 runs in the first innings and restricted Pakistan to 182 runs, winning by 19 runs. Key contributions came from Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, and the bowling attack that held nerve in the closing overs. What controversy surrounded Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during the final match? Saim Ayub, the Pakistani player, celebrated Sooryavanshi's dismissal with a 'baby cradle' gesture, which drew criticism and was deemed unfortunate for mocking the young cricketer.

{{^usCountry}} In the Asian Games 2026 final, India won the toss and opted to bat first. The Men in Blue put on a big total of 211 on the board in the first innings. This was the first time in this edition of the Asian Games that a team crossed the 200-run mark. Abhishek Sharma was the batter who started the onslaught as he smashed 61 from 28 balls. The Pakistan bowlers then came back into the innings as they took wickets and stemmed the run flow. However, they were provided a strong finish by Tilak Varma and Shivam Dube, who stitched 62 runs from 30 balls for the 6th wicket. Tilak went on to score 51 from 22 balls. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the Asian Games 2026 final, India won the toss and opted to bat first. The Men in Blue put on a big total of 211 on the board in the first innings. This was the first time in this edition of the Asian Games that a team crossed the 200-run mark. Abhishek Sharma was the batter who started the onslaught as he smashed 61 from 28 balls. The Pakistan bowlers then came back into the innings as they took wickets and stemmed the run flow. However, they were provided a strong finish by Tilak Varma and Shivam Dube, who stitched 62 runs from 30 balls for the 6th wicket. Tilak went on to score 51 from 22 balls. {{/usCountry}}

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The Indian bowling was put under the pump in the Pakistan run chase, especially by Hasan Nawaz, who scored 96 runs from 51 deliveries. However, the bowlers kept their nerve and restricted them to 182/6, thus winning the game by 19 runs. Axar Patel and Washington Sundar were the pick of the bowlers, scalping two wickets each. Even though Jasprit Bumrah did not take any wickets, he bowled some incredible overs in tense situations to keep the run chase out of Pakistan's reach.