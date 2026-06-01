Vaibhav Sooryavanshi receives a Virat Kohli surprise after earning Sachin Tendulkar's ultimate stamp of approval

The cameras captured Kohli placing his arm on Sooryavanshi's shoulder, and the two talking to each other for a good couple of minutes. No one really knows what the conversation was all about, but rest assured, Sooryavanshi went back home a whole lot richer compared to just a few awards. Kohli’s gesture comes less than 24 hours after none other than the legendary Sachin Tendulkar had endorsed Sooryavanshi for Test cricket. He had earlier praised his batting technique too.

Sooryavanshi, who sported a new haircut, was spotted sitting in the stands in the same box as ICC chairman Jay Shah, former India captain Sourav Ganguly, and BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla. However, all that dwarfed in comparison to what happed after the match, when Virat Kohli approached the kid and interacted with him.

Sunday, May 31, belonged to Virat Kohli and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru . Rajat Patidar’s RCB won the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 after beating the Gujarat Titans in the summit clash by five wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The final was also attended by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi , the 15-year-old youngster who enjoyed a standout tournament, having finished as the highest run-getter with 776 runs.

It is worth mentioning that earlier in the IPL 2026 season, Kohli had given Sooryavanshi an autograph and signed his cap after the left-handed batter smashed the RCB bowlers all around the park in the contest at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.

Sooryavanshi sweeps awards After the IPL 2026 got done, Sooryavanshi swept the awards, winning five accolades. The 15-year-old won the Most Valuable Player, Orange Cap, Emerging Player of the Season, Super Striker, and Super Sixes of the Season.

In the 19th edition of the T20 tournament, Sooryavanshi hit 72 sixes, breaking Chris Gayle's record of most maximums in a single edition of the IPL. He also became the fastest Indian to score more than 1000 runs in the tournament. Moreover, he surpassed Rishabh Pant to become the youngest to reach the 1000-run mark in the tournament.

After winning so many accolades, Sooryavanshi admitted that he would need to work on his fitness going forward if he is to have a long career. “If I have to stay injury-free, I have to work on my fitness. Everyone is very supportive. All senior players, support staff, everyone backs me, and it's a good atmosphere,” said Sooryavanshi in a chat with Ravi Shastri.

Speaking of Sooryavanshi, he will next be seen in action in the upcoming tri-series in Sri Lanka. The left-hander is a part of India A squad for the matches against Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A.