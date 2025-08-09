Vaibhav Suryavanshi forced Jos Buttler to rub salt to Archer's wounds: 'How did it feel to be smashed by 14-year-old?'

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the 14-year-old sensation, became a household name after his exploits in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Rajasthan Royals. He announced himself at the grandest stage of them all by hitting a six off the bowling of Shardul Thakur against Lucknow Super Giants. It must be mentioned that this was Suryavanshi's first delivery in the tournament. A few games later, the southpaw registered the fastest century by an Indian, scoring a ton off just 35 balls against Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans. Vaibhav Suryavanshi scored more than 200 runs for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2025 season. (AFP)

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who represented Chennai Super Kings in this year's IPL, said he was left shocked after seeing the range of the young batter.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi got a chance in the playing XI after Sanju Samson was ruled out due to a side strain. The left-handed batter never looked back as he formed a formidable opening pair with Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Suryavanshi did not even spare his teammates as in a video shared by Rajasthan Royals, he was seen smashing Jofra Archer to all parts of the ground during a training session.

Suryavanshi played seven games in the entire IPL 2025 season, scoring 252 runs at an average of 36 and a strike rate of 206.56. The franchise bought him for INR 1.1 crore, making him the youngest player to be sold in the auction.

“I'll tell you one small story. After that RR versus CSK game in Delhi. It is not so much about his hitting. So I bowled one ball, from around the stumps. He played one to cover. And the next ball, I bowled it slow. You have kept wickets for me for a long time. I wanted to see where he would go. He just waited on that ball,” Ashwin told Sanju Samson during a chat on the former's YouTube channel.

“Just creamed through mid-on for a single. I was like, ‘What the hell, man. Where has this guy come from?’ And he is 14 years old. And I made my debut 18 years ago in the IPL. He was still in the imagination of his parents. So, it was quite crazy. I saw Jos Buttler talk to Jofra about it. He asked him, ‘How did it feel to get smashed by a 14-year-old in the nets?’,” he added.

‘His hitting shocked me’

Sanju Samson was also full of praise for Suryavanshi, saying the left-hander's big-hitting ability shocked him. “The young boy who is smashing it all around the park for the Rajasthan Royals. Vaibhav Suryavanshi,” he said.

“When he hit the first ball for a six, I was like, 'That's cool. He lucked out'. But then he just went on and on. The quality of shots he was hitting really shocked me,” he added.

Suryavanshi carried on with his form in the series against England U19. In the fourth ODI, the left-hander smashed a century, becoming the youngest to do so in a Youth Men's match.

He then also became the youngest-ever to take a wicket in a Youth Men's Test. Suryavanshi has also been named in India's squad for the upcoming multi-format series against Australia U19.