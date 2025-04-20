Vaibhav Suryavanshi sent strict ‘mutton, pizza’ instructions as IPL preparations laid bare in 'mix of Yuvraj, Lara' take

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, at 14 years and 23 days, became the youngest-ever player to make an IPL debut when he was brought in as an impact sub for Rajasthan Royals in the match against the Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday in Jaipur. But what followed was what made him a sensation overnight. He nonchalantly smashed the first ball of his IPL career, bowled by Shardul Thakur, for a six over cover, en route to a fiery 20-ball 34, while also stitching an 85-run opening stand with Yashasvi Jaiswal. Vaibhav Suryavanshi plays a shot during IPL 2025 match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants at Sawai Mansingh Stadium(PTI)

The buzz around the 14-year-old had been building since he was roped in by the Royals for INR 1.1 crore at last November's mega IPL auction, shortly after his 58-ball ton for India U19 in a Test match against Australia. Royals then gave a peek into his talent earlier this week when they posted a video of him taking on Jofra Archer in the nets, before unleashing him in the match against Lucknow Super Giants.

A day after his blockbuster debut, Vaibhav's coach, Manish Ojha, revealed how the Bihar-based cricketer had geared up for the IPL. He revealed that at the age of 14, he had sacrificed eating mutton and pizza after being sent strict diet instructions.

"Mutton nahi khana hai usko, instructions hain. Pizza hata diya hai uske diet chart mein se (Mutton is not allowed as per the instructions. Pizza has been removed from his diet chart). He is just fond of chicken and mutton. He is a kid, so he used to love pizza a lot. But he doesn't eat it anymore. When we used to give him mutton, no matter how much we gave, he would finish it. That's why he looks a bit chubby," Ojha told the Times of India.

Admitting he still has a long way to go, Ojha reserved the ultimate praise for Vaibhav, saying that he has a bit of Yuvraj Singh and Brian Lara in his batting.

"He will go a long way. We've seen the way he started the innings, and I can promise you — he will score big in the coming matches. He's a fearless batter. He has said time and again that he admires Brian Lara. But he's a mix of Yuvraj Singh and Brian Lara. His aggression is just like Yuvraj's," he added.

'Rahul Dravid called him and said...'

Ojha also revealed how Vaibhav received a message from Rajasthan head coach Rahul Dravid on the eve of the match against Lucknow that he would make his debut.

"He was very happy. He called me after his practice session yesterday and said (Rahul) Dravid sir and the management called him and told him that he will be playing against Lucknow Super Giants. He was elated. But was tensed. I said just be calm and play the way you have been. He said chakke wala ball ayega toh marunga, rukunga nehi (if the ball asks to be hit for a six, won't hesitate)," he said.